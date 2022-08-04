Canada Trade Surplus Widens On Record Energy Exports, But Seen Narrowing

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Oil prices see-saw, settle down on Russian pipeline constraints, recession fear
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled slightly lower on Tuesday after a see-saw session as worries that a slowing economy could cut demand vied with news that some oil exports had been suspended on the Russia-to-Europe Druzhba pipeline that transits Ukraine.
The Great Decoupling: Why Corporations Must Drive Supply Chain Security By Diversifying Away From China
Let's face it. China ate our lunch in manufacturing. Since China's 2001 entry into the World Trade Organization, China has successfully organized its massive population, created world-class infrastructure and leveraged predatory domestic market access tactics and intellectual property appropriation to aggressively industrialize at the expense of the West. According to...
Chinese Minister Bristles At Blinken Statement; Says China Will Never Forget Its National Shame
A top Chinese official has taken to Twitter to lash out against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that China's military response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan was an "overreaction." In a series of tweets, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying unleashed a scathing attack on...
Novavax tumbles 31% as waning COVID vaccine demand hits revenue forecast
Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. vaccine maker Novavax slumped nearly 31% on Tuesday as falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations led the company to cut its annual revenue expectation by half.
U.S. SEC to propose new rule on Wednesday boosting hedge, private fund leverage disclosures – source
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will propose a new rule on Wednesday aimed at boosting hedge and private fund leverage disclosures, among other details, according to a source familiar with the agency's thinking.
Softbank Plans Vision Fund Layoffs, Streamlined Investments Amid 'Downward Trend' In Share Prices
Japanese investment management conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. will undergo cost reductions, including layoffs, at Vision Fund, after the investment management conglomerate's venture capital fund posted over $20 billion in net loss during the second quarter. SoftBank chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said there was a need "to cut costs with no sacred areas."
Retail workers experience a sharp rise in stress
Over 80 percent of retail workers report experiencing a rise in stress and burnout. Experts are blaming strains due to the Great Resignation.
Alibaba And Tencent Reach The End Of The Road
China's technology giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings have reached the end of the feverish growth road, turning from emerging into mature companies under the close supervision of government regulators. As a result, both companies have seen their sales growth declining substantially in recent quarters as regulators have limited their...
Taiwan's Tsai 'Deeply Touched' By St Vincent PM's Visit Amid China Tension
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Monday that she was moved by his determination to visit Taiwan, despite China's recent military exercises around the self-ruled island. "Prime Minister Gonsalves has expressed in recent days that the Chinese military drills would...
Shrinking U.S. Cattle Herd Signals More Pain From High Beef Prices
U.S. consumers grappling with soaring inflation face more pain from high beef prices as ranchers are reducing their cattle herds due to drought and lofty feed costs, a decision that will tighten livestock supplies for years, economists said. The decline in cattle numbers, combined with stiff costs for other production...
BitMEX Business Development Head Pleads Guilty To Bank Secrecy Act Violation
The former head of business development at BitMEX, a major crypto derivatives exchange, has pled guilty to willfully not following the U.S. anti-money laundering laws. The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced Monday that Gregory Dwyer pled guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act for "failing to establish, implement, and maintain an anti-money laundering program at BitMEX, and aiding and abetting the same" in the presence of U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl.
Russians Under Sanctions Fail To Declare Assets In Line With German Law
None of the Russians targeted by European Union sanctions have declared their assets to German authorities as required to do under Germany's sanctions law, the German government said, prompting a call for the transparency regime to be tightened. Some 4.28 billion euros in assets belonging to sanctioned oligarchs have been...
No Change In U.S. Assessment On China Timeline For Taiwan, Official Says
Washington has not changed its assessment on China's timeline for potentially taking Taiwan militarily, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, sticking by previous statements that Beijing would not try to take it in the next two years. China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, drawing concern from...
Any Attack On A Nuclear Plant 'Suicidal': UN Chief Guterres
Any attack on a nuclear plant is "suicidal", United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday after fresh shelling hit a huge atomic power complex in southern Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the latest strike at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power site, which has been under...
Buterin Optimistic Crypto Payment Will Become 'Mainstream Again'
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is optimistic that Ethereum's The Merge would price-in soon and that cryptocurrency payments would become mainstream again. The crypto genius, during the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 on Monday, said the much-awaited The Merge, or Ethereum's transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, would bring back cryptocurrency payments and other crypto use cases in the next decade, which became "less popular" after 2018. Buterin noted that transaction costs could go as low as $0.2 cents with scaling technology.
Taiwan Holds Artillery Drill Simulating Defence Against China Attack
Taiwan's military held a live-fire artillery drill Tuesday simulating a defence of the island against an attack after days of massive Chinese war games, an AFP journalist at the site of the exercise said. Lou Woei-jye, spokesman for Taiwan's Eighth Army Corps, confirmed the drills started in the southern county...
Japan Will Struggle To Evacuate Its Citizens From Taiwan, China If War Breaks Out: Report
Japan would struggle to evacuate its citizens from both Taiwan and China in the event of an armed conflict between the mainland and the island, according to a wargame simulated by a Tokyo-based think tank. China's recent wargames, which saw PLA missiles falling in waters controlled by Japan, had triggered Tokyo with the Defense Ministry calling the act "a serious threat to national security."
