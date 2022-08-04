ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Canada Trade Surplus Widens On Record Energy Exports, But Seen Narrowing

By Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren
International Business Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

The Great Decoupling: Why Corporations Must Drive Supply Chain Security By Diversifying Away From China

Let's face it. China ate our lunch in manufacturing. Since China's 2001 entry into the World Trade Organization, China has successfully organized its massive population, created world-class infrastructure and leveraged predatory domestic market access tactics and intellectual property appropriation to aggressively industrialize at the expense of the West. According to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Trade Surplus#Gas Prices#Statistics Canada#G7#Capital Economics
International Business Times

Softbank Plans Vision Fund Layoffs, Streamlined Investments Amid 'Downward Trend' In Share Prices

Japanese investment management conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. will undergo cost reductions, including layoffs, at Vision Fund, after the investment management conglomerate's venture capital fund posted over $20 billion in net loss during the second quarter. SoftBank chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said there was a need "to cut costs with no sacred areas."
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Alibaba And Tencent Reach The End Of The Road

China's technology giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings have reached the end of the feverish growth road, turning from emerging into mature companies under the close supervision of government regulators. As a result, both companies have seen their sales growth declining substantially in recent quarters as regulators have limited their...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
International Business Times

Taiwan's Tsai 'Deeply Touched' By St Vincent PM's Visit Amid China Tension

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Monday that she was moved by his determination to visit Taiwan, despite China's recent military exercises around the self-ruled island. "Prime Minister Gonsalves has expressed in recent days that the Chinese military drills would...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Shrinking U.S. Cattle Herd Signals More Pain From High Beef Prices

U.S. consumers grappling with soaring inflation face more pain from high beef prices as ranchers are reducing their cattle herds due to drought and lofty feed costs, a decision that will tighten livestock supplies for years, economists said. The decline in cattle numbers, combined with stiff costs for other production...
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

BitMEX Business Development Head Pleads Guilty To Bank Secrecy Act Violation

The former head of business development at BitMEX, a major crypto derivatives exchange, has pled guilty to willfully not following the U.S. anti-money laundering laws. The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced Monday that Gregory Dwyer pled guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act for "failing to establish, implement, and maintain an anti-money laundering program at BitMEX, and aiding and abetting the same" in the presence of U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Russians Under Sanctions Fail To Declare Assets In Line With German Law

None of the Russians targeted by European Union sanctions have declared their assets to German authorities as required to do under Germany's sanctions law, the German government said, prompting a call for the transparency regime to be tightened. Some 4.28 billion euros in assets belonging to sanctioned oligarchs have been...
POLITICS
International Business Times

No Change In U.S. Assessment On China Timeline For Taiwan, Official Says

Washington has not changed its assessment on China's timeline for potentially taking Taiwan militarily, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, sticking by previous statements that Beijing would not try to take it in the next two years. China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, drawing concern from...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Any Attack On A Nuclear Plant 'Suicidal': UN Chief Guterres

Any attack on a nuclear plant is "suicidal", United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday after fresh shelling hit a huge atomic power complex in southern Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the latest strike at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power site, which has been under...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Buterin Optimistic Crypto Payment Will Become 'Mainstream Again'

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is optimistic that Ethereum's The Merge would price-in soon and that cryptocurrency payments would become mainstream again. The crypto genius, during the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 on Monday, said the much-awaited The Merge, or Ethereum's transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, would bring back cryptocurrency payments and other crypto use cases in the next decade, which became "less popular" after 2018. Buterin noted that transaction costs could go as low as $0.2 cents with scaling technology.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Taiwan Holds Artillery Drill Simulating Defence Against China Attack

Taiwan's military held a live-fire artillery drill Tuesday simulating a defence of the island against an attack after days of massive Chinese war games, an AFP journalist at the site of the exercise said. Lou Woei-jye, spokesman for Taiwan's Eighth Army Corps, confirmed the drills started in the southern county...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Japan Will Struggle To Evacuate Its Citizens From Taiwan, China If War Breaks Out: Report

Japan would struggle to evacuate its citizens from both Taiwan and China in the event of an armed conflict between the mainland and the island, according to a wargame simulated by a Tokyo-based think tank. China's recent wargames, which saw PLA missiles falling in waters controlled by Japan, had triggered Tokyo with the Defense Ministry calling the act "a serious threat to national security."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy