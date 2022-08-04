Phish Waits Out Storm, Performs Single-Set Show In Michigan [Videos]

Read on liveforlivemusic.com
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Furillostar Is the Future 'IYKYK'jzonazariFlint, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Major Michigan cannabis distributor abruptly closes multiple store locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
1051thebounce.com
Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years
In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
MetroTimes
Michigan’s first Dick’s Last Resort restaurant is coming to Saginaw
If you’re in the mood to be insulted and berated by waiters, the latest chain restaurant coming to Michigan may be for you. We don’t know why you’d be in the mood for those things, but that’s what Dick’s Last Resort will be serving up at its new location in Saginaw. The restaurant will open at 8845 Gratiot Ave. on Aug. 8, and is Dick’s first Michigan outpost.
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
MetroTimes
Michigan’s primary election results and a seafood boil at The Whitney: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
This week, the primary elections took place, and our readers were interested in Michigan's results. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a Michigan gubernatorial candidate who participated in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C. did not accept defeat to winner Tudor Dixon easily, and many of our readers were interested in that story.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heat advisory for Metro Detroit in effect till Sunday night -- what to know
Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are under a heat advisory until 10 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
Detroit News
Metro Detroit under heat advisory throughout weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Metro Detroit this weekend with heat index values forecast at 95 and above. Warm, muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress that will be most notable in more urbanized areas of southeast Oakland County, southern Macomb County and much of Wayne County, especially in Detroit and neighboring communities, the weather service said.
MDOT: Here’s A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend. Ann Arbor Rd: Wayne – EB/WB Ann Arbor Rd, Napier Rd to Canton Center Rd, 1 LANE OPEN intermittently, daily, 7am-7pm, Mon-8/19. I-75: Genesee – NB/SB I-75, Saginaw Rd to I-475, 1 LANE OPEN, nightly 6pm-7am, Fri-mid-Sept. Oakland – NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-59, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am. Oakland – NB I-75, 11 Mile to 13 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Sun 5am. Wayne – SB I-75, McNichols to 94, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am. I-94: Macomb – EB/WB I-94 at M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-6pm. Macomb –...
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year
You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
Farmers' Almanac's Michigan winter prediction is out, predicts unreasonable cold, snow
Here's a weather prediction that — whether we believe it or not — calls for a shovel. The Farmers' Almanac, an annual American periodical in publication since 1818, is predicting a snowy and cold winter, which, if true, means if you don't have a blower, you'll be breaking your back scraping snow off your sidewalk. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Turning up the heat: What to expect this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – We’re still tracking some showers and thunderstorms on the radar this morning, but not nearly the coverage we had late last night with thunderstorms that are producing a lot of lightning and heavy rainfall as well with all the moisture around. It looks to be a...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s 10 Fastest-Growing Cities
Michigan is already the 10th most populated state in the U.S., and now, certain cities in the Mitten are growing. The latest Census data shows that 10 Michigan cities are growing at a faster rate than any others, so if you’re looking to start a small business or find a job, these places might be a good bet.
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking storms, showers ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – Showers and storms from Thursday are ending overnight, but fog will likely develop and could be dense in spots. Temperatures during the overnight will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Weekend forecast. While we are expecting more dry time Friday and Saturday, an isolated...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
