Mangiapane says new-look Flames will contend for Pacific title

Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators
The Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators completed a notable goalie-for-goalie trade last month. In the deal, the Wild sent veteran Cam Talbot to the Senators, in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team. Minnesota Wild After the Wild re-signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, it seemed […] The post Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Where is it now? Follow the Stanley Cup as it travels the world with Colorado Avalanche players
It's possibly the most famous traveling trophy in sports: the Stanley Cup. Each member of the NHL championship teams gets a chance to spend time with the Cup on their own. Phillip Pritchard is the keeper of the cup and among those who chronicle its journey. The Stanley Cup takes...
2022 World Junior Championship Group A preview
"He's the guy that sets the bar that everybody else is going to aspire to get to," coach Dave Cameron said. "We think we have a lot of guys that were captain material but picking 'Mac' actually was pretty easy." McTavish will try to lead Canada to a WJC title...
Predators Sign Yakov Trenin to Two-Year, $3.4 Million Contract
Nashville, Tenn. (August 5, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $3.4 million contract. Trenin, 25 (1/13/97), set several NHL career highs in 2021-22, including games played (80); goals (17); assists (7); points...
Sweden coach Monten eyes 'last dance' at 2022 World Junior Championship
44-year-old discusses roster, his future, Sabres' Dahlin in Q&A with NHL.com. Tomas Monten is looking forward to getting one final shot at winning a championship in his sixth attempt as Sweden coach at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. "When we left Red Deer, Alberta, last December 30, I thought...
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
Korczak Makes Mark at 2022 VGK Development Camp
2019 draft pick used experience at NHL and AHL levels to stand out among peers. Every Vegas Golden Knights prospect comes into Development Camp with wide eyes and big hopes to make their mark within the organization. Since the Golden Knights were last able to host Development Camp in 2019, only five players returned to the camp for a second time in 2022.
Jonathan Huberdeau Commits to Calgary Flames Long Term
In addition, Huberdeau has a full no-movement clause in the first six years. While in years seven and eight he has a 12-team trade list as part of his no-movement clause. The full contract sees Huberdeau getting $61.5 million of $84 million in signing bonus money. Jonathan Huberdeau Feels the...
Radek Faksa, coach Steve Spott reunite for the first time since juniors
If anyone knows how to unlock Faksa's offensive potential, it's his former head coach with the Kitchener Rangers. 2021-22 stats: Five goals, 14 assists and 19 points in 77 games. Contract: Three years remaining at a cap hit of $3.25 million. Actual salary of $4 million next season. Performance evaluation.
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Conor Timmins
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at defenseman Conor Timmins. After being acquired during the previous offseason from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper along with two draft picks, the Canadian suited up for only six games with the Coyotes this past season.
Rossi looking to earn spot with Wild after season in AHL
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marco Rossi has high hopes that when the Minnesota Wild set their opening night roster, his name will be on it this season. The No. 9 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft spent the majority of the 2021-22 season, his first in North America, playing for Iowa in the American Hockey League. Rossi played two games with the Wild and did not have a point.
Transaction Analysis: MacEwen Signs One-Year Extension
The Philadelphia Flyers have avoided arbitration with Zack MacEwen. On Tuesday, the Flyers signed the rugged 26-year-old right winger to a one-year contractr $925,000. The case was otherwise scheduled to go to player-elected arbitration on August 8. The sides actually came to an agreement for a salary lower than the...
SAY WHAT: 'THE FUTURE IS LOOKING BRIGHT'
Quotes from Huberdeau's press conference after signing a long-term deal. "I know we have a good team right now - and it made my decision easier. We want to win now. … They traded for me and they wanted me, and they were talking highly about me. You know, when you hear that, you want to play for a team that wants you and that's why it was so important to me (to sign long term)."
Flames-Panthers trade, offseason news discussed on 'NHL @TheRink'
Co-hosts Rosen, Roarke also talk Sharks, Klingberg, Tarasenko on latest podcast. The blockbuster trade between the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames, David Quinn being hired as coach of the San Jose Sharks and John Klingberg signing a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks were three of the big topics discussed on the summer check-in episode of the "NHL @TheRink podcast" recorded Thursday.
VGK Agree To Terms With Forward Keegan Kolesar
VEGAS (August 5, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 5, that the team has agreed to terms with forward Keegan Kolesar on a three-year contract worth an average annual value of $1,400,000. Kolesar recorded career-highs in games played (77), goals (7), assists (17) and...
Kuemper spends final day in Avalanche gear with Stanley Cup
Capitals goalie introduces trophy to his dog, young patients at Saskatchewan hospital. Darcy Kuemper's final day in Colorado Avalanche gear is here. Kuemper, who signed a $26.25 million contract with the Washington Capitals on July 13, won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last season. On Saturday, he spent the day with the Stanley Cup and his dog, Rogie, in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with Flames
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk.
James hoping to develop into consistent, two-way player for Red Wings
DETROIT -- Dylan James knows his offensive skills aren't going to make him an NHL star. But he said he believes he has assets that can help the Detroit Red Wings return to being a consistent contender for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. "I take a lot of pride in being...
Hughes looking to make impression on Capitals after big season in junior
Center prospect, fifth-round pick in 2020 Draft, expected to play in AHL. Cassius "Bear" Hughes is coming off a strong season with Spokane of the Western Hockey League, and the Washington Capitals prospect is looking to continue his development in his first year as a professional. The 21-year-old center had...
What kind of season will Stars captain Jamie Benn have in 2022-23?
Benn has seen his offensive performance decline over the past five seasons. In 2017-18, he led the Stars in scoring at almost a point a game (79 points in 82 games), logged almost 20 minutes a night (19:49) and fired 241 shots on goal. Last season, he averaged 16:48 in time on ice, averaged 0.56 points per game (46 in 82 games played) and took 182 shots on goal. He was at 17:45 the previous season and 0.67 points per game, so this seems like a trend. Is that because his body is wearing down? Is that because the Stars have struggled with scoring as a team? Is that because Dallas has been through a series of coaching moves that have been difficult to navigate?
