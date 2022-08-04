Do you have what it takes to be a Chief Candy Officer? Yes, you read that right. A Canadian candy company is offering $78,000 a year to sit at home and taste their candy. That's as sweet a gig as you'll ever find. If you think the job is limited to adults, you're mistaken. Candy Funhouse, an online retailer of confectionery treats, is inviting anyone over the age of 5 to be their Chief Candy Officer. They only need to have permission from their parents. The other requirements include being "passionate about confectionary treats, explore products, being head taste tester" and tasting more than 3,500 products on a monthly basis, read the job description posted on LinkedIn. I'm not great at math but that's at least 100 sweets per day and I'm already filling out an application. The company makes all kinds of confectionary, ranging from chocolate bars to gummies and licorice, reported CNN.

JOBS ・ 4 DAYS AGO