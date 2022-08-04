Breaking down the positives in Tiger Woods’ game from the 2022 season

Read on golf.com
Related
Lawsuit reveals major bombshell about Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson was among the golfers who were suspended by the PGA Tour back in June after he took part in the first LIV Golf event, but it turns out he had already been banned by the Tour for months at that point. A group of LIV golfers filed an...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro in the doghouse after commenting on wife's outfit choice
We're wondering how PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin is going to wriggle out of this one. This might be one of the biggest own-goals we've ever witnessed. It appears that Hadwin, 34, committed the cardinal sin with wife Jessica, who has been showing some pretty funny footage of their daughter as she watches her dad play golf this season, when he was asked about an outfit choice.
Bryson DeChambeau Gets Lost in the Saudi Sauce by Spouting Bizarre Pizza Shop Analogy to Bash PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau tried and failed to compare the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to rival pizza shops. The post Bryson DeChambeau Gets Lost in the Saudi Sauce by Spouting Bizarre Pizza Shop Analogy to Bash PGA Tour appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL・
Golf.com
Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — then he walked off the green
Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
Masters boss told players NOT to play on LIV Golf Tour, claims lawsuit
A number of shocking revelations have come out of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 PGA Tour players including Phil Mickelson, none bigger than Lefty being suspended back in March by the PGA Tour following his links with LIV Golf. But another surprising leak that has emerged from the complaint...
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
Bill Russell's 66-year-old University of San Francisco high jump record may never be broken
Russell was once one of the best high jumpers in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
How this hero caddie saved his player from a tournament-ending mistake
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. I’ve written about it again and again, and I’ll keep writing about it until the golf world is purged of this awful affliction. That affliction is trying...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Is it legal to carry 13 right-handed clubs and 1 lefty club?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Is it OK to carry 13 right-handed clubs and one left-handed club? This would work for me rather than flipping over a club to get out of tough situations. – Paul Dziengelewski, Westfield, Mass.
The 5 best golf irons for amateur and seasoned golfers alike
Every golfer needs a reliable set of irons in their bag, no matter their skill level or budget. Here are the five best irons we've tested.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golfmagic.com
Rickie Fowler set to miss FedEx Cup Playoffs again after Wyndham missed cut
It is extremely disappointing to see Rickie Fowler continue to toil on the PGA Tour and despite a late rally on Friday at the Wyndham Championship, he is more than likely to miss out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He entered the week in North Carolina ranked 123rd in the...
Yardbarker
John Daly: I 'begged' Greg Norman to let me join LIV Golf
Plenty of golfers have gone from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf league this year, and John Daly apparently wanted to be the next Tour defector. The Saudi-backed league has been able to lure away some of the best players on the Tour with massive amounts of money.
Golf Cult Hero John Daly Calls Saudi Arabian Prince 'A Great Guy'
John Daly has left some people enraged after calling the Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman “a great guy”. Golf cult hero Daly is one of the many big-name stars who have expressed interest in jumping ship from the PGA Tour to the rebel LIV league. The...
Golf.com
What it was like watching Tiger Woods’ historic walk up 18 at St. Andrews, according to Mike Tirico
In 25 years of broadcasting The Open Championship for ESPN/ABC and NBC, perhaps Mike Tirico’s most breathtaking moment came at the 150th edition last month at St. Andrews. It was Tiger Woods’ walk up 18 at the end of his second round of what might have been his final Open appearance at The Home of Golf.
How Much Does It Cost to Play Sedgefield Country Club, Home of the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship?
A look at the cost of membership at Sedgefield Country Club, home of the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Sedgefield Country Club, Home of the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GolfWRX
Augusta National chairman personally instructed players not to play LIV events, lawsuit claims
More interesting information continues to surface from the 105-page lawsuit filed by the “LIV 11” on Wednesday. According to the court documents, Augusta National Golf Club allegedly attempted to persuade golfers to not join LIV Golf. “Augusta National, the promoter of The Masters, has taken multiple actions to...
What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship?
How many players will make the cut at the 2022 Wyndham Championship? The post What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf.com
‘Don’t try and destroy what made you’: Pro passionate over LIV lawsuit
Rocco Mediate understands why players are leaving for LIV Golf. While self-deprecatingly noting it would never happen, the longtime pro even described a scenario where he himself would listen if the controversial, Saudi-backed league came calling. But if you do take off for LIV, Mediate said, don’t expect to also...
Comments / 0