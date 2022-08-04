Want To See Missouri’s Pro Bull Riding Team? They Will Be In KC This Weekend!

Read on kxkx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
Customers line up to save on Missouri tax-free weekend
Missouri tax-free weekend is underway August. 5-7, 2022. Stores are already seeing long lines as people save on school supplies, clothes.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend fun includes farmers markets, concerts
CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas. Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
Fiorella’s responds to criticism over ‘Value Them Both’ watch party
Fiorella's Jack Stack responded to criticism over "Value Them Both" supporters renting their event space for an election night watch party.
When is the first day of school at Kansas City-area districts?
Kansas City-area students and teachers are gearing up to return to school, but Kansas students will be going back to class before Missouri kids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
DUI from 40 years ago prevents KCK man from renewing license
A Kansas City, Kansas, man could not get his license renewed because Missouri had a hold on his license due to a 40-year-old DUI charge.
plattecountylandmark.com
New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons
Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Epic Missouri Lake Mansion Has Its Own 24 Acre Private Peninsula
I have a lot of dreams just like I'm sure you have a lot of dreams. If your visions include a mansion in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks that has its own mammoth private peninsula, I may have found your place. Oh, and it has its own indoor pool and movie theater, too.
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31st
A major discount retail chain will open another new store in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. Ollie's "Good Stuff Cheap" is a popular discount retail store with more than 449 locations across the country.
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
There’ll Be a Full Moon The First Night Of The Missouri State Fair
Okay, guys, I know you've heard it, and I've heard it, too. It seems like I've heard all my life that "the crazies" come out during the full moon. My Grandmother and even my Mom would always tell us to be extra careful on those nights. And I'm pretty in touch with local incidents and crime, so if people are acting crazy that night, that may or may not mean more work for me. There will be a lot of people from out of town in Sedalia during the Missouri State Fair, combine that with a full moon...should we be worried?
KAAL-TV
MN crash kills 3 from Missouri, injures 2 others
(ABC 6 News) - A crash in Kandiyohi County on Thursday involving a semi and SUV has left three people from Missouri dead, while injuring two others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi was heading eastbound on Highway 40 while a Lexus SUV was traveling northbound on County Road 7. The two vehicles collided at the intersection in St. Johns Township, just west of Willmar.
Warrensburg Looking for New Restaurants and Retail Opportunities
The City of Warrensburg has hired a company to help the City attract new business to town including retailers and restaurants. This is according to a release from the firm hired by the City, Retail Strategies. City Manager Danielle Dulin is quoted in the release, “The city leadership in Warrensburg...
KCTV 5
Police: Two teens from Cleveland, Mo. killed in Cedar County crash
Parlor KC celebrates National Black Business Month by hosting vendors for First Fridays. lack business was all around Parlor KC, marking the start of National Black Business Month. Their First Fridays event allowed people the chance to buy products they might not find anywhere else. Updated: 2 hours ago. Some...
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0