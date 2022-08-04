ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Want To See Missouri’s Pro Bull Riding Team? They Will Be In KC This Weekend!

By Tim Thomas
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kxkx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament

ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer

"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend fun includes farmers markets, concerts

CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas. Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
KEARNEY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Rodeo#Pro Bull Riding Team#Pbr
plattecountylandmark.com

New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons

Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
PARKVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KIX 105.7

There’ll Be a Full Moon The First Night Of The Missouri State Fair

Okay, guys, I know you've heard it, and I've heard it, too. It seems like I've heard all my life that "the crazies" come out during the full moon. My Grandmother and even my Mom would always tell us to be extra careful on those nights. And I'm pretty in touch with local incidents and crime, so if people are acting crazy that night, that may or may not mean more work for me. There will be a lot of people from out of town in Sedalia during the Missouri State Fair, combine that with a full moon...should we be worried?
SEDALIA, MO
KAAL-TV

MN crash kills 3 from Missouri, injures 2 others

(ABC 6 News) - A crash in Kandiyohi County on Thursday involving a semi and SUV has left three people from Missouri dead, while injuring two others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi was heading eastbound on Highway 40 while a Lexus SUV was traveling northbound on County Road 7. The two vehicles collided at the intersection in St. Johns Township, just west of Willmar.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KCTV 5

Police: Two teens from Cleveland, Mo. killed in Cedar County crash

Parlor KC celebrates National Black Business Month by hosting vendors for First Fridays. lack business was all around Parlor KC, marking the start of National Black Business Month. Their First Fridays event allowed people the chance to buy products they might not find anywhere else. Updated: 2 hours ago. Some...
CLEVELAND, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy