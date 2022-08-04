Kinsey Institute to exhibit iconic Tom Fox photo series, renew HIV/AIDS awareness

Read on www.wbiw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloomington named one of the coolest places to live
BLOOMINGTON – An article by Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, names Bloomington one of the coolest places to live in America. Home to just over 84,000 people, Bloomington offers all the charm of a smaller American town imbued with enough culture–bars, restaurants, and museums to keep up with the trendiest metro areas that the United States is known for, such as Chicago, Brooklyn, and San Francisco.
The Hoosier’s Mules come to Otis Park August Park Program Presentation
BEDFORD – The August program will be a bit different than most. Starting at the Otis Park Bath House at 6 p.m. on August 23, the program on the Hoosier National Forest’s mules will include an indoor photo presentation led by Rod Fahl and Summer McDuffee from the US Forest Service.
Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County awards $200,000 in “Heading Home” Grants
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) awarded six nonprofit organizations with Heading Home grants this summer. A total of $200,000 has been awarded as part of this funding program, CFBMC’s second competitive grant cycle for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The Community Foundation’s Heading...
Chris Shaw is the first person to file for the Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees
LAWRENCE CO. – Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees and Chris Shaw is the first person to file for the Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees as of Friday afternoon. North Lawrence Community School District 1 Seat. Incumbent Kristen Collier. Jason Johnson.
final Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announce $130 million in tax credits and bond awards for affordable housing including Bloomington
INDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced six developments have received awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, in conjunction with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds including Country View Apartments, located in Bloomington and developed by Gene B. Glick Company, will receive $764,381 RHTC annually for 10 years to preserve 206 affordable multifamily units.
City of Bloomington proposes a plan to activate the Convention Center expansion
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington, following the lead of The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, Visit Bloomington, and Downtown Bloomington, Inc., has submitted a proposal to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and County Council for activating the Convention Center expansion. Deputy Mayor Don Griffin will join Chamber...
Updated procession route information for the funeral of Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD – There have been changes made to the original procession route. The following is the most current procession route and the changes have been highlighted:. The procession route from ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:
100 Holes for the Homeless event to benefit Wheeler Mission set for August 25th
BLOOMINGTON – The Wheeler Mission Center for Men will host a 100 Holes for the Homeless golf tournament, presented by BSM Groups LLC, at the Golf Club at Eagle Pointe on Thursday, August 25 to go towards benefitting the shelter. This non-traditional golf event has individuals and teams attempt...
The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Room (Room 28) of the Lawrence County Courthouse. On the agenda:. 1. Call to Order. 2. Approval of Minutes. 3. Reimbursement Resolution Discussion. 4. Councilman...
Scouts Night will be held on Thursday, August 18th
BEDFORD – Learn all about joining Boys Scouts during the Hoosier Trails Council Join Scouts Night. Boys and girls in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade looking for adventure and fun are invited to join Cub Scouts in Lawrence County on Thursday, August 18th. Scheduled at various locations, signups will...
Obituary: Miranda Nicole Houston
Miranda Nicole Houston, 29, of Mitchell passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:07 p.m. at her home. She was born in Bedford on August 19, 1998, to Sondra (Gaddis) Robbins of Orange County and Tony Houston of Bedford. She is survived by her parents, Sondra (Mike) Robbins, and...
Obituary: Thomas “Tom” Caraway
Tom Caraway, 78, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born July 1, 1944, in Bedford, he was the son of Othel and Phyllis (Brown) Caraway. He married Dora Basinger on August 26, 1967, and she preceded him in death November 24, 2006. Tom worked for Carpenter Body Works, Kings Automotive and was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Statewide Silver alert declared for missing Jackson County teen
BROWNSTOWN – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Jackson County teen. The Jackson County Sheriff Department is investigating the disappearance of Nicholai Schrader, a 16-year-old white male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 105 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood and red lettering on the front, a black shirt, and jeans.
Obituary: Beth Marie Carrico-Purcell
Beth Marie Carrico-Purcell, 46, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital. Born August 2, 1976, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, she was the daughter of James Bruce and Beth (Hensley) Carrico. Beth married Daniel Purcell on October 2, 2020. Beth was a 1994 graduate...
BNL wins Washington Invitational title
MONTGOMERY – Bedford North Lawrence added more hardware to its trophy case, winning the Washington Invitational at Country Oaks during girls high school golf action on Saturday afternoon. The Stars survived a six-hour round in the heat and humidity to post a team score of 335 (on the course...
Odon VFW 9627 and Auxiliary to host 7th Annual Cancer Ride
ODON – Odon VFW Post 9627 and Auxiliary will hold their 7th Annual Cancer Ride on September 17, 2022. Registration will run from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., followed by the pre-ride informational meeting. The ride will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 pm and will begin and...
The Public Safety Income Tax Committee of the Monroe County Local Income Tax Council will meet on Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON – The Public Safety Income Tax Committee (PS-LIT Committee) of the Monroe County Local Income Tax Council will meet on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 4:20 p.m. in the Nat. U Hill Meeting Room of the Monroe County Courthouse at 100 West Kirkwood Avenue in Bloomington. The public...
Bartholomew County Prosecutor William Nash facing criminal charges after threatening to kill his neighbor
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County Prosecutor William Nash faces nine criminal charges, including two felonies, after a Mother’s Day dispute in which he threatened to kill a neighbor, according to court documents released Thursday. Nash was charged July 15 with the felonies of obstruction of justice, and intimidation. He...
Obituary: Kyle Danell Hackney
May 6, 1969 – August 3, 2022. Kyle Danell Hackney, 53, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Vincent-Dunn Hospital. She was born in Bedford on May 6, 1969, to LaVerne and Gardell (Perry) Hackney. She was employed at Jay-C Foods in Bedford and was a BNL High School graduate class of 1987.
Four people have filed for the NLCS Board of Trustees
LAWRENCE CO. – Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees. No one has filed for the Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees. Candidates interested in filing for the upcoming school board races for NLCS, and Mitchell Community Schools can now file. Positions that...
