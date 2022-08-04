Read on www.wbiw.com
Indiana State Trooper Reinke returns from military deployment
MARSHALL CO. – Indiana State Trooper Korinne Reinke recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the United States Army Reserve for 8 years and holds the rank of Captain. In June of 2021, Reinke began...
The national average of gas on the verge of $3.99 a gallon
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 20.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 81.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 81.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Indiana State Fair Band Day announces Top Ten, awards Kokomo High School first place
INDIANAPOLIS – After a hard-fought battle and incredible performances from a day full of competition at the Indiana State Fair, the 2022 Indiana State Fair Band Day, presented by Music Travel Consultants and Paige’s Music, competition has officially concluded. This was the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day...
final Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announce $130 million in tax credits and bond awards for affordable housing including Bloomington
INDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced six developments have received awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, in conjunction with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds including Country View Apartments, located in Bloomington and developed by Gene B. Glick Company, will receive $764,381 RHTC annually for 10 years to preserve 206 affordable multifamily units.
Deadline approaching for Hoosier Uplands AHEC Scholars fellowship program
INDIANA – Hoosier Uplands AHEC Scholars is a two-year fellowship program for students studying a health professional who have an interest in serving in underserved or rural areas. Eligible students must be in their final 2 years of their degree program (Associate’s-Doctoral) and will receive a $1,500 stipend throughout...
Meeting the educational needs of all Hoosiers
INDIANA – Hoosier families sending their K-12 children to a school of their choice during the 2022-2023 school year can apply for a Choice Scholarship before the Sept. 1 deadline. State Reps. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis) and Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) say with Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program, families can choose...
Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research revealed at Alzheimer’s Association International Conference
INDIANA – With more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease today, researchers are working tirelessly to advance science that will lead to earlier detection, prevention, and additional new treatments for Alzheimer’s and all dementia. This week, more than 10,000 researchers attended the Alzheimer’s Association International...
