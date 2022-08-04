Want To See Missouri’s Pro Bull Riding Team? They Will Be In KC This Weekend!

There are a lot of places to grab great barbecue in Missouri. I understand more than ever why barbecue is so popular. Sedalia and our surrounding towns have a lot of options. One particular location for BBQ is in Marshall. You also made have had some of their barbecue at Arrowhead Stadium. Plowboys Barbecue has been around about 10 years, and have two locations in Kansas City. Well, they used to.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO