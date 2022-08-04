Read on www.mycouriertribune.com
Dorothy I Mickey obituary 1924~2022
Dorothy I Mickey, 97 of Gettysburg, PA passed away at Paramount Living Center on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born October 16, 1924 in Fairfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Clain C. & Fannie B. (Baker) McCleaf, Sr. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Earl...
Dame Deborah James tells her children to ‘take chances’ and ‘marry only for love’ in last letter before death
Dame Deborah James shared some heartfelt advice in a letter for her children before her death.The cancer campaigner and podcast host died in June aged 4, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.Following her diagnosis, she shared her life lessons in a new book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead, which is set for release on 18 August.In an extract published by The Sun, James told her children – Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12 – to “be brave”, “take chances” and “be your number one cheerleader”.James said the “hardest lesson of all” is learning to balance...
