Urban 9-5 Industrial Pipe L-Shape Desk uses reclaimed wood panels for a modern look

OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator provides you with 400 days of standby power
Get incredible power with the OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator. Designed with impressive motor speed technology, it holds up to 400 days’ worth of standby power. This is thanks to its 10,400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which operates nonstop for up to 45 minutes. Moreover, with a 3.2-inch LED display, it also showcases real-time information. So you can see the tire pressure, battery life, inflation modes, and product information. Furthermore, its well-engineered heat dissipation system includes 12 mm of extra air space on the button and boosted cooling fans to increase cooling efficiency. Boasting 3-minute inflation time with 5 different modes, it pumps up a 195/65 R15 tire from 0% to 100% in a jiffy. Finally, it has two 14-inch extra-long air hoses—press-on and twist-on—and a 100-lumen LED light.
Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan cools and circulates the air in rooms as large as 400 square feet
Make large rooms comfortable with the Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan. In fact, this 52-inch fan keeps rooms as large as 20′ by 20′—400 square feet—nice and cool. Offering Wi-Fi connectivity, it also has built-in LED lights and a 3-speed whisper-quiet motor. Altogether, it keeps your bedroom, living room, or home office at a comfortable temperature. Connect to the Atomi Smart app so you can use your smartphone, or the included remote control, to manage the fan. One of the best parts is that it has an easy installation process with included hardware and flexible mounting options: flush, standard, or angled. Then click the fan blades into place. Adjust the tunable white light temperature range between warm, cool, and neutral. Moreover, you can dim the light and enjoy the fan at low, medium or high speed. Set your programs, create schedules, and activate it via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice control.
Golf Themed Whiskey Decanter Set has a handcrafted pine wood stand and mouth-blown glass
Show off your love for the sport when you have the Golf Themed Whiskey Decanter Set. With an eye-catching design, it is entirely handmade, from the handcrafted pine wood stand to the mouth-blown glass. Crafted with incredible attention to detail, it displays like a showpiece on your bar. Great for golf lovers, this unique decanter is something you and guests are sure to talk about. Pour your spirit of choice through the stainless steel funnel to fill the decanter. Then, pour yourself a drink with the airtight tap into a golf-ball-shaped whiskey glass. Additionally, it’s a great gift for whiskey lovers! When you place whiskey, wine, or spirits in a decanter, they breathe and open up more flavors. Not only that, but they also get to show off a bit. So you can do just that with this gift-worthy set, which also comes in a gorgeous matte black gift box.
Liquid Bomb reusable water balloon has a self-sealing magnetic design for endless fun
Give your kids virtually endless fun with the Liquid Bomb reusable water balloon. Using a magnet, it has a self-sealing design so you can reuse it over and over again. Fun for pool parties, backyard gatherings, and more, it’s truly an eco-friendly toy for adults and children alike. The design includes 2 silicone hemispheres with magnets on them. It fills easily when you dunk the water balloon in water, and it automatically shuts so you can quickly rejoin the water fight. It won’t break into pieces during a balloon toss, and it won’t melt even in the high heat of summer. What’s more, there’s nothing to clean up after a party! With a soft design, it won’t hurt anyone during games, and it breaks open immediately upon hitting their target if the force exceeds 5N.
LEGO Ideas The Starry Night brings swirling clouds and rolling hills to life in a 3D form
Capture stunning details with a unique building experience with the LEGO Ideas The Starry Night. It offers a 3D recreation to bring the swirling clouds and rolling hills to life, making it a unique design. Moreover, this building set is a LEGO original and interprets Van Gogh’s unique brushstrokes in bricks. In fact, once built, you can keep it on display on your wall because it’s also a work of art. All the while, the 3D illusion adds a mesmerizing effect. Furthermore, it includes a Van Gogh minifigure, a paintbrush, a palette and an easel. In particular, the adjustable arm holds the Vincent van Gogh minifigure. Finally, this set, which is suitable for 18+, includes 2,316 pieces for hours of fun.
Turn ordinary tap water into healthy, alkaline water with this premium water ionizer
Elevate your tap water with the Chanson Royale Under Sink Water Ionizer. This sleek, water-improving system uses Himalayan salt and ionization to transform ordinary tap water into acid and alkaline water. Is your tap water not quite mineral water quality? You can fix that with the Chanson Royale Under Sink...
BOTE AeroRondak Chair has a traditional Adirondack chair design and it’s inflatable
Bring your favorite outdoor chair to the beach with the BOTE AeroRondak Chair. It’s everything you love about a traditional Adirondack chair, plus it’s inflatable. So you can sit back and relax during your beach vacation. What’s more, this chair is super comfortable with EVA foam-covered armrests and an inflatable backrest and base. Even better, it’s extremely portable with the AeroBote construction. This allows the beach chair to transform from a backpack size into a functioning outdoor chair in just minutes. And, since it deflates when you want to pack up for the day, it’s a breeze to carry. Moreover, this chair isn’t just for the beach. Take it to your tailgate, camping trip, or backyard BBQ because it’s ready to travel with you. Meanwhile, the military-grade PVC skin is pretty tough. So you can throw this chair around and bump it with low risk for permanent damage.
Batavi Geograaf mechanical timepiece is a sophisticated luxury aviation worldtimer watch
Adorn your wrist with a touch of luxury when you wear the Batavi Geograaf mechanical timepiece. Boasting a minimalist yet vintage Dutch design, this watch takes on the world-timer and GMT wrist watch style. Unconventional at its core, it draws inspiration from geographic locations, travel, and classic timepieces. Powered by premium Swiss Soprod C125 automatic GMT movement, it has a creative hand in a 24-hour disk. So it looks and feels like a modern interpretation of a vintage world-timer. Additionally, with 200-meter water resistance, it also has a polished case and bracelet that looks great no matter where you go. With a unique sunburst brushed bezel, it also has a rotating 12-hour—or world-time—rotating internal bezel. This lets you track other time zones, and the colors indicate day and night.
JOYO smart board game is an AI console with 6 games that light up your table with fun
Enjoy a new type of family fun with theJOYO smart board game. Incorporating multiple intelligent AI sensors that operate behind the scenes, it keeps the games fun and engaging. In fact, this innovative AI console includes 6 new board games. Moreover, JOYO scans and analyzes hidden code on the game board and game pieces to determine the rules and gameplay options for your match. So you don’t have to bother with rereading a bunch of rules. Its fast code scanning and optical identification sensor work quickly with a potentially infinite number of games. With a light-up design, it brightens your tabletop and lets your whole family enjoy a screen-free night of games for ages 7 and up. This out-of-this-world console is designed as a little animal in a spaceship, and you can change the characters as you please. Finally, it has light and sound effects and an automated referee system.
Journal 29 Oblivion interactive book game comes with a digital-friendly user interface
Play your favorite mystery game in a different way with the Journal 29 Oblivion interactive book game. This book game is a 110 pages physical book with over 40 puzzles to solve. All you have to do is solve the puzzles and submit your answers online to get the keys to move forward in the story. Together with the physical and digital interface, this interactive book game makes a great combination of mystery solving you will get involved in for hours. Use the book and a pencil to write, draw, sketch and figure out the answers to the mysteries. Then, with the help of the digital device (smartphone), you can easily enter your answer and play more. There is no app required to play this game. You can do the same from any web browser, preferably from your smartphone.
AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger uses intelligent power allocation to optimize supply
Charge any of your USB-C gadgets with the AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger. Using intelligent power allocation technology, it not only detects but also optimizes its power supply. This makes sure that devices connected to the dual-port power adapter always receive the best charge. Incredibly, this compact gadget can fast charge 2 iPhone 13 smartphones or even an iPhone 13 and an iPad simultaneously! When using just a single port, it delivers up to 40 watts of fast charging power. This lets it completely fast charge your MacBook Air in just 2 hours. Furthermore, measuring just about 1.9 inches by 0.7 inches by 0.8 inches, this tiny little fast charger has an ultra-compact design. And its foldable prongs make it easily portable no matter where you need to go.
HEIMPLANET Kirra Tent can comfortably fit up to 2 people and has a lightweight design
The HEIMPLANET Kirra Tent is a comfortable and inflatable tent with lots of equipment. This 2-person lightweight tent comes in three varieties you can choose from–Classic, 4-Season, and Cairo Camo. The outdoor tent is a beautiful combination of comfort and efficiency packed in a convenient design. Additionally, the geodesic principle used behind the tent also makes it storm-proof. In fact, the inflatable Diamond Grid (IDG) will not just guarantee stability but also easy pitching. If you are planning an alpine trip, this tent is a perfect buy. It’s a design that entertains more space in a lightweight design. Also, the tent has adequate ventilation so that you can enjoy your stay without feeling suffocated. Overall, if you are planning a camping getaway with your friend or spouse, this one’s a perfect option to go for.
Splintered Lands deck-building card game is set in a post-apocalypse environment
Be a part of an alternate Earth 200 years into the future with the Splintered Lands deck-building card game. Suitable for ages 13+ and requiring 2 participants, Splintered Lands shows the importance of how your resources are everything. Moreover, you need to spend your Authority to gain power, attract skilled allies, and assert your influence. Authority represents the supplies and staffing necessary for you to have any influence over your new hostile environment. In fact, you need to spend Authority to acquire cards from the Dunes row. The game ends when one player loses all of their Authority. Finally, in this card game, you never how what opportunities lie ahead of you in the Dunes. So you have to commit resources before setting out.
Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K Indoor Camera has AI facial & gesture recognition with 360º viewing
Complete your smart home setup with the Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K Indoor Camera. Boasting Ai pet, gesture, and facial recognition, it knows when you come home. Likewise, it recognizes if a stranger enters the room and sends you a warning notification. Use gesture recognition to set actions according to 5 gestures as well. With 2K 1296p resolution, it has a 360-degree viewing angle for high-quality and detailed images. Made with HomeKit connectivity, it can even record in Full HD 1080p quality in HomeKit Secure Video mode. The 110-degree wide-angle lens and pan and tilt motors provide up to 340 total degrees of rotation. Furthermore, it’s a Zigbee 3.0 hub also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. With a built-in IR controller, it has local control and runs even without internet connectivity. Finally, certified by Apple, Google, and Amazon, it meets all the security standards of your preferred system.
ONESONIC MXS-HD1 earbuds are ergonomically designed and are sweat- and splash-resistant
Wear the ONESONIC MXS-HD1 noise-canceling earbuds while you work out and run errands, as their ergonomic design and changeable silicone tips provide maximum comfort. This design prevents them from falling out of your ear, enabling you to focus on what matters most: listening to great music. These noise-canceling earbuds also boast an IPX4 water-resistant rating, which makes them perfect to wear in the gym. And wireless connectivity prevents any cords from holding you back. Moreover, the ONESONIC MXS-HD1 includes dual digital microphones with environmental noise suppression. This ensures crystal-clear calls and filters out background noise for transparent communication. Meanwhile, with up to a 20-hour battery life, they’re great to use every day. Finally, they’re compatible with Siri and Google Assistant for effortless music streaming.
Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L provides extra contoured padding and lumbar support
Receive all-day comfort during travel with the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L. It’s crafted with an adjustable sternum strap, lumbar support, and extra contoured padding to minimize back pain during heavy loads. Moreover, the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L features dual front zippers to allow for lay-flat packing and easy access to your belongings on flights. Additionally, this bag includes raised mesh slip pockets to hold food or dirty laundry. This design also keeps your valuables out of the crush zone for added protection. Furthermore, it comes with a padded 16″ laptop sleeve and a document slip pocket. You’ll also receive dual-zippered dropdown front panel access and 2 water bottle pockets. Finally, it’s completely leather-free and available in 2 colors: Midnight, Nightsky, and Ranger Green.
HSI Air Towel Hand Dryer offers temperature control as well as high-speed airflow
Dry your hands in as few as 10 seconds with the HSI Air Towel Hand Dryer. Offering temperature-controlled high-speed airflow, this energy-efficient gadget lets you choose from high, mid, and low drying speeds. Plus, it offers an air flow rate of 26,000 FPM, which is 300 mph. With a heater function, it even prevents the air from being freezing cold in the winter. Moreover, with a removable lower drying tray, it prevents stains from messing up your walls. In fact, the removable water drain tray collects water so you can easily dispose of it. Designed with an air intake filter on the left side, it brings in fresh air rather than dirty air from underneath. Furthermore, its nonflammable ABS case material remains hygienic, and the interlocking automatic door design easily connects with the bathroom door, ensuring workers wash their hands before returning to the workplace.
