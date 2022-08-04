MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know

Read on sports.nbcsports.com
Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans
Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial
Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
3 New York Knicks Stars Lose At A Pro-AM Game In NYC
New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Obi Toppin were all playing together in a Pro-Am game in New York City.
How bad is Chris Sale's contract? These stats paint a rough picture
When Chris Sale agreed to a five-year, $145 million contract extension with the Red Sox in March 2019, he had just come off recording the final out in the 2018 World Series and posting his second consecutive season with a sub-3.00 ERA in Boston. The Red Sox expected more of...
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
Phillies move past Padres in wild-card race after sweeping Nationals
The weather is warm, the ball is flying, the Phillies' offense is locked in and these post-trade deadline Nationals have one of the worst major-league rosters in recent memory. The result? The Phillies finished off the hapless Nats, 13-1, Sunday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep. The Phils are a...
Why Soto trade talks were so disappointing for Giants, Zaidi
SAN DIEGO -- Juan Soto came along as the perfect player at the perfect time for the Giants. Tonight, they'll face him. Soto became a San Diego Padre last Tuesday in one of the biggest trades in Major League Baseball history, and the Giants may now have to deal with him for the next two and a half years, and maybe longer if he falls in love with the city -- who wouldn't -- and the Padres hand him a $500 million check.
Former Phillies executive reflects on career, state of a changing game
Scott Proefrock was recently recalling some favorite memories from his 13 years working in the Phillies front office. "Jimmy Rollins against Jonathan Broxton," he said with a laugh. "How could I ever forget that?. "We were up in the box. Jimmy crushes the ball to right-center. Here comes (Eric) Bruntlett....
Davis homers again, says he got Dodgers-fan dad a Giants hat
It took just a few days, but J.D. Davis already has converted his dad, Jonathan, from a Los Angeles Dodgers fan to a Giants fan. After Davis homered in the Giants' 7-3 win over the Athletics on Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum, he told NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt, Shawn Estes and Carlos Ramirez that his dad has a new piece of orange and black swag.
NFL owners meet in Minnesota today to approve sale of Broncos (without Stephen Ross)
It’s been known for a while that the NFL’s team owners will meet today, August 9, in Minnesota. It’s been known for a while that they’ll vote on the purchase of the Denver Broncos by Wal-Mart heirs. It’s been known for a while that, barring something dramatically and completely unexpected, at least 24 owners will approve the transaction, making Rob Walton the richest owner in the league, by far.
Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley retiring from NESN broadcast booth
Boston Red Sox games on NESN will be a bit less colorful next season. Dennis Eckersley will retire from the NESN broadcast booth at the end of the 2022 season, the Baseball Hall of Famer and charismatic TV analyst told The Boston Globe's Chad Finn. Eckersley's last NESN broadcast alongside play-by-play man Dave O'Brien will be Oct. 5, the Red Sox' regular-season finale.
Giants saved by controversial home-plate call vs. Padres
An overturned play at home plate proved controversial during the Giants-Padres game on Monday night -- and might have just saved the game for San Francisco. The incredible seventh-inning relay from left fielder Luis González to cutoff man Brandon Crawford to catcher Joey Bart beat San Diego’s Brandon Drury to the plate after he was sent from first base on Ha Seong-Kim’s double, but the base runner was called safe at home.
Doval's record-tying pitch slams door on heart of Padres lineup
SAN DIEGO -- Camilo Doval occasionally will peak at the scoreboard after strikeouts, and he knew he had to when Monday's game ended. The final pitch to Josh Bell felt particularly firm, and when Doval turned around, he saw 103 on the scoreboard. "I hope that is correct," he told...
Report details internal 'confusion' over Red Sox' deadline moves
Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox front office tried to walk a fine line between buying and selling at last week's MLB trade deadline. It appears that approach brought more questions than answers -- both externally and internally. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reports that "multiple members" of the...
Off to a hot start with Angels, Mickey Moniak suffers another tough break
Mickey Moniak is off to a hot start with the Angels but suffered another unfortunate setback late Saturday night when he was hit by a pitch on the middle finger attempting a bunt. The kid can't catch a break. "It's not looking good," Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters after...
Zaidi, Baer hear Giants' fans' frustrations over lack of stars
The Giants are well aware that many fans might be frustrated that the organization has yet to acquire a superstar of their own. Frustration amongst the fanbase grew following the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline after San Francisco came up short in the Juan Soto sweepstakes and opted not to make any sizable moves.
