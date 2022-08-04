Premier League top goalscorer betting - Back 33/1 Callum Wilson, says Jones Knows

Read on www.skysports.com
Man Utd looked better with Cristiano Ronaldo despite Brighton defeat, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United looked better when Cristiano Ronaldo came on, although the forward could not inspire his side to a point against Brighton. There had been plenty of pre-match speculation as to whether Ronaldo would be in Ten Hag's first Premier League XI despite a series of run-ins throughout the summer.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli header and Marc Guehi own goal enough for Mikel Arteta's team
Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s added resilience after his side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to claim maximum points on the opening night of the Premier League. Expectation and excitement levels have grown around the Emirates after an impressive pre-season and Arsenal delivered on the opening night with Gabriel Martinelli and a Marc Guehi own goal enough for the points.
Premier League
Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League. Old TraffordAttendance: Attendance73,711.
New faces, same storylines: will Bayern walk the Bundesliga again?
Meet the new boss, just like the old boss. Though the opening weekend of the Bundesliga had its familiar themes and outcomes, it most definitely had a story to tell. Some will tut or shrug, but they shouldn’t. “You don’t go to the theatre because you’re wondering how the swan from Swan Lake will turn out,” as Süddeutsche Zeitung’s Martin Schneider put it.
Sheffield United 2-0 Millwall: Blades cruise to first win of the season
Sheffield United cruised past Millwall to pick up their first points of the new season with a convincing 2-0 win at Bramall Lane. First-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge sealed victory for Paul Heckingbottom's men, who could have a third goal before the break only for Oliver Norwood to see his penalty saved.
Reporter notebook: Why Kasper Schmeichel and Aaron Ramsey decided to join 'ambitious' Nice
Kasper Schmeichel's move to Nice came as a surprise to many. And having spent some time with Kasper this week on the French Riviera, it is clear he's excited by the challenge that lies ahead. He admits the last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster. He leaves Leicester with...
Anthony Martial out of Man Utd vs Brighton, says Erik ten Hag - will Cristiano Ronaldo start in his place?
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed Anthony Martial is out of Sunday's visit of Brighton through injury, but refused to reveal if Cristiano Ronaldo will start in his place. Martial's absence leaves United with only Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford as direct striker replacements, unless Ten Hag opts for...
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Spurs ease past Saints on opening weekend of new Premier League season
Antonio Conte believes it was "common sense" to not start any of his new summer signings as his Tottenham side began their new Premier League season with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Southampton. The visitors took a surprise lead in the 12th minute through James Ward-Prowse's superb downward volley,...
Hibernian 1-1 Hearts: Martin Boyle marks Easter Road return with late Edinburgh derby equaliser
Martin Boyle marked his Hibs return with a late goal to earn the Easter Road side a 1-1 draw with Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the new Scottish Premiership season. Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring with his first goal for Hearts in the 22nd minute as he fired through the legs of Hibs keeper David Marshall.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton can take advantage of an undercooked Chelsea
After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Saturday's games as the Premier League returns. They go again. With such little change, barring a slight revamp of their forward line, there is absolute confidence that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be out to steamroll opponents from the first whistle yet again. This is a team that scored 147 goals across all competitions last season, including 94 in the Premier League where they are unbeaten in their last 19 games, winning 16.
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores twice but Mohamed Salah rescues Reds with late equaliser
Fulham came close to producing one of the biggest shocks on the opening weekend of any Premier League season as Aleksandar Mitrovic marked his return to the top flight with two goals in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Craven Cottage. Mohamed Salah levelled for the visitors with 10 minutes...
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Jorginho penalty earns Blues first win at Goodison Park since 2017
Jorginho's penalty earned Chelsea a first win at Everton since 2017, with the hosts' 1-0 defeat worsened by serious injuries suffered by Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey. Jorginho converted from the spot with what was the third opening-weekend penalty he has scored for the Blues, after Abdoulaye Doucoure had halted Ben Chilwell's run into the box with a clumsy challenge.
Leeds 2-1 Wolves: Rayan Ait-Nouri own goal secures Jesse Marsch's side an opening weekend win at Elland Road
Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage clashed at full-time as a new-look Leeds got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 comeback win over Wolves at Elland Road. Wolves dominated the second half, but were pegged back when Rayan Ait-Nouri turned Patrick Bamford's cross into his own net in the 74th minute to give Leeds the three points.
EFL goals and round-up: Burnley held; Sunderland, Blackburn win
Sammie Szmodics' debut strike helped send Blackburn top of the Championship with a 3-0 win at Swansea. Szmodics made a quick impact on his maiden outing after the switch from Peterborough, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Lewis Travis also on target. Rovers are the only side to boast two wins...
Australia rugby captain Michael Hooper withdraws from Argentina clash for personal reasons
The 30-year-old Australia captain had been selected in the team but will now depart for personal reasons, with prop James Slipper to lead the side and Fraser McReight to take Hooper's No 7 jersey. Australia's game with Argentina in Mendoza is live on Sky Sports Action on Saturday, with build-up...
Preston 0-0 Hull City: Goalless at Deepdale
Preston's frustrating start to the season continued as they failed to score for the second successive game as Ryan Lowe's side were held to a drab 0-0 draw by Hull at Deepdale. The Lilywhites were unable to find a goal away at local rivals Wigan on the opening weekend and...
Hartlepool 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: Goalless at the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool pressed the reset button and came away with a point from a 0-0 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon. Thumped 4-0 at Walsall on the opening day, Pools were good value for a point against the visitors, who enjoyed a fine win over Gillingham last weekend. The first half...
Commonwealth Games: Eboni Usoro-Brown to retire from netball
Usoro-Brown gave birth to her daughter Savannah in August 2020. She returned to the sport for the most-recent domestic and international season, with the goal of making the Commonwealth Games squad. The defender went out to Australia to play for the Queensland Firebirds to give herself the best possible chance...
Newport 0-1 Walsall: Michael Flynn's Saddlers sink manager's former club
Former Newport manager Michael Flynn returned to haunt the Exiles as his Walsall side maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with 1-0 win at Rodney Parade. Flynn's men thumped Hartlepool 4-0 at home on the opening day, but they had to rely on a Mickey Demetriou own goal midway through the second half to seal another three points in south Wales.
Manchester United make Leroy Sane enquiry and Erik ten Hag searching for goalkeeper - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Manchester United have made a surprise enquiry about former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane's availability as boss Erik ten Hag continues to assess his attacking options. Cristiano Ronaldo believes he's ready to play against Brighton at Old Trafford on...
