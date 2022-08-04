ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League top goalscorer betting - Back 33/1 Callum Wilson, says Jones Knows

 4 days ago
SkySports

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli header and Marc Guehi own goal enough for Mikel Arteta's team

Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s added resilience after his side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to claim maximum points on the opening night of the Premier League. Expectation and excitement levels have grown around the Emirates after an impressive pre-season and Arsenal delivered on the opening night with Gabriel Martinelli and a Marc Guehi own goal enough for the points.
SkySports

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League. Old TraffordAttendance: Attendance73,711.
The Guardian

New faces, same storylines: will Bayern walk the Bundesliga again?

Meet the new boss, just like the old boss. Though the opening weekend of the Bundesliga had its familiar themes and outcomes, it most definitely had a story to tell. Some will tut or shrug, but they shouldn’t. “You don’t go to the theatre because you’re wondering how the swan from Swan Lake will turn out,” as Süddeutsche Zeitung’s Martin Schneider put it.
SkySports

Sheffield United 2-0 Millwall: Blades cruise to first win of the season

Sheffield United cruised past Millwall to pick up their first points of the new season with a convincing 2-0 win at Bramall Lane. First-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge sealed victory for Paul Heckingbottom's men, who could have a third goal before the break only for Oliver Norwood to see his penalty saved.
SkySports

Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton can take advantage of an undercooked Chelsea

After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Saturday's games as the Premier League returns. They go again. With such little change, barring a slight revamp of their forward line, there is absolute confidence that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be out to steamroll opponents from the first whistle yet again. This is a team that scored 147 goals across all competitions last season, including 94 in the Premier League where they are unbeaten in their last 19 games, winning 16.
SkySports

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Jorginho penalty earns Blues first win at Goodison Park since 2017

Jorginho's penalty earned Chelsea a first win at Everton since 2017, with the hosts' 1-0 defeat worsened by serious injuries suffered by Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey. Jorginho converted from the spot with what was the third opening-weekend penalty he has scored for the Blues, after Abdoulaye Doucoure had halted Ben Chilwell's run into the box with a clumsy challenge.
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Burnley held; Sunderland, Blackburn win

Sammie Szmodics' debut strike helped send Blackburn top of the Championship with a 3-0 win at Swansea. Szmodics made a quick impact on his maiden outing after the switch from Peterborough, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Lewis Travis also on target. Rovers are the only side to boast two wins...
SkySports

Preston 0-0 Hull City: Goalless at Deepdale

Preston's frustrating start to the season continued as they failed to score for the second successive game as Ryan Lowe's side were held to a drab 0-0 draw by Hull at Deepdale. The Lilywhites were unable to find a goal away at local rivals Wigan on the opening weekend and...
SkySports

Hartlepool 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: Goalless at the Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool pressed the reset button and came away with a point from a 0-0 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon. Thumped 4-0 at Walsall on the opening day, Pools were good value for a point against the visitors, who enjoyed a fine win over Gillingham last weekend. The first half...
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Eboni Usoro-Brown to retire from netball

Usoro-Brown gave birth to her daughter Savannah in August 2020. She returned to the sport for the most-recent domestic and international season, with the goal of making the Commonwealth Games squad. The defender went out to Australia to play for the Queensland Firebirds to give herself the best possible chance...
SkySports

Newport 0-1 Walsall: Michael Flynn's Saddlers sink manager's former club

Former Newport manager Michael Flynn returned to haunt the Exiles as his Walsall side maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with 1-0 win at Rodney Parade. Flynn's men thumped Hartlepool 4-0 at home on the opening day, but they had to rely on a Mickey Demetriou own goal midway through the second half to seal another three points in south Wales.
