Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?

As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO