UEFA

EPL sets high bar in European soccer, finances and glamor

By UEFAs annual survey
ESPN
 2 days ago
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
ESPN

Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit, one year later: The impact of superstar's move to PSG on both clubs, and on him

As United States international Brenden Aaronson struck a surprise winner for FC Salzburg in a friendly against Barcelona in Austria on Aug. 4, 2021, Barca president Joan Laporta's activity on his phone alerted the other members of the club's travelling delegation to an issue. Less than 24 hours later, the nature of Laporta's frenzied calls became clear as the Catalan club made the announcement that rocked football: Lionel Messi was leaving.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
UEFA
Chelsea F.C.
960 The Ref

Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

LONDON — (AP) — Arsenal's newcomers made an immediate impact as they opened the English Premier League by beating host Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus set to miss out on defender as he nears signing a new deal

Juventus could be set to miss out on the signature of Nikola Milenkovic as the defender nears signing a new deal at Fiorentina. The Serbian remains one of the finest defenders in Serie A and he has continued to catch the eye of several clubs in the competition. Juve has...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus reignites their interest in Manchester United man

Juventus has reignited their interest in Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek. The Bianconeri are keen to add more midfielders to their squad in this transfer window after injuries to Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie. Both players are key members of their squad, so their injuries mean the team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta hails his team’s resilience after Premier League win over Crystal Palace

Mikel Arteta lauded Arsenal’s fight in their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Friday night but admitted much more was required from his attackers.The Gunners walked away with all three points at Selhurst Park in their Premier League season-opener thanks to a first-half Gabriel Martinelli header and a late Marc Guehi own goal.Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges but the Eagles challenged Arteta’s side after the restart as the visitors failed to create second-half chances in Gabriel Jesus’ competitive debut.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
960 The Ref

Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers

LONDON — (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team's standards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool to hold training camp in Dubai during Qatar World Cup

Whilst some of Liverpool’s stars are performing for their countries at the upcoming Qatar World Cup across November and December, the rest of the Reds squad will travel to Dubai for a mid-season training camp. The likes of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz will not be travelling to Qatar...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jesse Marsch insists his touchline bust-up with Bruno Lage was 'nothing really' as the two coaches clashed after Leeds defeated Wolves 2-1 on the first day of the Premier League season

Jesse Marsch moved quickly to cool his angry touchline row with Wolves coach Bruno Lage after Leeds ran out a 2-1 winner in the Premier League game at Elland Road. 'It was nothing,' Marsch insisted. 'I just had a quick word with Bruno Lage afterwards. I have a lot of respect for him and the way his team plays.'
PREMIER LEAGUE

