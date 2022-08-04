EPL sets high bar in European soccer, finances and glamor

Read on www.espn.com
‘It Could Take Darwin Nunez a While to Adapt to the Premier League' - Former Liverpool Goalkeeper on Nunez
Liverpool secured the services of Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez this summer from Portuguese side Benfica for a reported £67.5million, with the spotlight firmly on the 23-year-old former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes he may take time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.
Barcelona’s biggest flops XI of 21st century named by Spanish media, including Ibrahimovic and two ex-Arsenal stars
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC and Philippe Coutinho were named in Barcelona's "Flop XI" for the 21st Century by the Spanish media. Despite enjoying huge success across the rest of Europe, the pair struggled at the Nou Camp. Two former Arsenal stars also make the XI - but who else makes the flop...
'He is arrogant and not the right kind of arrogant' - Ex-Manchester United Star Says Club Must Sell Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club, claiming that they should look to sell the "Arrogant" superstar.
SkySports
Lionesses: What are the transfer futures of England's Euro-winning WSL stars
What does the future hold for some of the WSL-based Lionesses who led England to Euro glory over the summer? Sky Sports takes a look... Russo's contract is up at the end of this season and after a summer of startling form, she's become one of the most in-demand strikers on the planet.
'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory
Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
ESPN
Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit, one year later: The impact of superstar's move to PSG on both clubs, and on him
As United States international Brenden Aaronson struck a surprise winner for FC Salzburg in a friendly against Barcelona in Austria on Aug. 4, 2021, Barca president Joan Laporta's activity on his phone alerted the other members of the club's travelling delegation to an issue. Less than 24 hours later, the nature of Laporta's frenzied calls became clear as the Catalan club made the announcement that rocked football: Lionel Messi was leaving.
Yardbarker
He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
UEFA・
Manchester United Vs Brighton Predicted Line-up: Cristiano Ronaldo And Tyrell Malacia To Start
Manchester United play Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday in the first game of the Premier League season and Erik Ten Hag's first competitive line-up will be one of the most intriguing things we have to look forward to. This is what we will predict here.
Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace
LONDON — (AP) — Arsenal's newcomers made an immediate impact as they opened the English Premier League by beating host Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal.
Yardbarker
Juventus set to miss out on defender as he nears signing a new deal
Juventus could be set to miss out on the signature of Nikola Milenkovic as the defender nears signing a new deal at Fiorentina. The Serbian remains one of the finest defenders in Serie A and he has continued to catch the eye of several clubs in the competition. Juve has...
Yardbarker
Juventus reignites their interest in Manchester United man
Juventus has reignited their interest in Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek. The Bianconeri are keen to add more midfielders to their squad in this transfer window after injuries to Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie. Both players are key members of their squad, so their injuries mean the team...
Report: Manchester United In Dialogue With Club For Striker
Manchester are in dialogue with Austrian top flight side RB Salzburg over a deal for striker Benjamin Sesko, claims a journalist from Sky Sports
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta hails his team’s resilience after Premier League win over Crystal Palace
Mikel Arteta lauded Arsenal’s fight in their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Friday night but admitted much more was required from his attackers.The Gunners walked away with all three points at Selhurst Park in their Premier League season-opener thanks to a first-half Gabriel Martinelli header and a late Marc Guehi own goal.Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges but the Eagles challenged Arteta’s side after the restart as the visitors failed to create second-half chances in Gabriel Jesus’ competitive debut.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Commonwealth Games 2022: cycling, hockey and athletics on day 10 – live!
Join our team of writers for updates on all the action in Birmingham
"It's time to move on" - Manchester United told to sell wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo
Premier League great Mark Schwarzer is of the firm belief that Cristiano Ronaldo should part ways with Manchester United as speculation grows regarding the unhappy star’s future. Ronaldo returned back to the club last summer amid much fanfare but has been left disgruntled at the club not winning anything...
Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers
LONDON — (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team's standards.
Yardbarker
Liverpool to hold training camp in Dubai during Qatar World Cup
Whilst some of Liverpool’s stars are performing for their countries at the upcoming Qatar World Cup across November and December, the rest of the Reds squad will travel to Dubai for a mid-season training camp. The likes of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz will not be travelling to Qatar...
Jesse Marsch insists his touchline bust-up with Bruno Lage was 'nothing really' as the two coaches clashed after Leeds defeated Wolves 2-1 on the first day of the Premier League season
Jesse Marsch moved quickly to cool his angry touchline row with Wolves coach Bruno Lage after Leeds ran out a 2-1 winner in the Premier League game at Elland Road. 'It was nothing,' Marsch insisted. 'I just had a quick word with Bruno Lage afterwards. I have a lot of respect for him and the way his team plays.'
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
ESPN
Tottenham's Antonio Conte cites Man United as warning to club's Premier League ambitions
Antonio Conte said Tottenham are moving in the "right direction" after bringing in new players but used Manchester United's last summer window as a warning for those expecting a Premier League title challenge. Spurs have signed six new players to date for around £100 million including Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and...
