Read on www.adastraradio.com
Related
adastraradio.com
Plague Dedication Honors Civil Rights Leader and Hutchinson Native Chester I. Lewis
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A plaque honoring the legacy of Kansas civil rights leader and Hutchinson Native Chester I. Lewis was dedicated Friday night in the downtown Hutchinson Plaza that now bears his name. Lewis’s daughter, Brenda Davis, and other family members were on hand for the dedication, and she...
adastraradio.com
Clarene Joy “Clare” Goering
Clarene Joy “Clare” Goering, 71, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away August 3, 2022, at her home. She was born October 27, 1950, in Newton, Kansas, the daughter of Daniel and Erma Goering. Clare has resided in Sterling for the past ten years, formerly of McPherson, Kansas. She graduated from Moundridge High School, Moundridge with the class of 1968. Clare was an LPN at McPherson Hospital and The Sterling Village. She loved living on the lake, swimming, caring for stray animals including ducks, geese, and cats, and sitting around a campfire and watching sunsets from her dock. Clare enjoyed listening to music at festivals and concerts, and most of all spending time with her family. Clare was married to Dwain Swick. The divorced, however, remained close companions for the remainder of their lives. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2017. She is also preceded in death by her parents. Clare is survived by her daughter, Laura Markley and husband Nathan of Hannibal, MO, and their children, Eliza and Arcadia; three sisters, Carol Thomas and husband Cloyd of Moundridge, KS, Laurel Gugler of Newton, KS, and Elvera Johnson and husband Duane of Topeka, KS; and four stepchildren, Julie VanAmburg and husband Randy of McPherson, KS, Debbie Swick of Overland Park, KS, David Swick and partner Connie Bailey of McPherson, KS, and Gary Swick of Louisville, KY. A private family service will be held. Memorials may be given to Heifer International or Dillion Nature Center, Hutchinson in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
adastraradio.com
Michael Ruiz
Michael Dominic “Mike” Ruiz died peacefully on July 27, 2022. He was born September 21, 1958. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Norman & Judy Ruiz, his daughter Kelly Ruiz and brother-in-law, David Veldof. Mike is survived by his sister Teresa Veldof of Minnesota, brother Richard...
adastraradio.com
Patti Sue Foster
Patti Sue Foster, 59, died August 3, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born July 13, 1963, in Hutchinson, to Edwin Harley and Gloria (Barnes) Foster. Patti graduated from Nickerson High School in 1981, and attended Hutchinson Community College and McPherson College. She worked for over 25 years as a customer service representative for the Dillons Food Store at 5th and Adams. Patti enjoyed scrapbooking and watching The Young and Restless, General Hospital, and Desperate Housewives. She was a member of Mitchel Chapel United Methodist Church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Wesley A. Dirks
Wesley A. Dirks, 77, of Inman, KS, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, surrounded by family at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was a retired farmer, poultry producer, and carpenter. Wes was born on September 22, 1944, in Bonners Ferry, ID, the son of Noah K. and Martha...
adastraradio.com
Haven High School Volleyball Organizing Card Drive for Jones Family
HAVEN, Kan. – The Haven High School Volleyball team has organized a gift card drive for the Jones Family to help Amy and Ava Jones as they continue to recover in a rehab facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Both were critically injured when they were struck by an impaired driver on July 5th. The accident claimed the life of Trey Jones and also injured Creek Jones.
adastraradio.com
Public Invited to Celebrate Hutchinson Day at Time Capsule Ceremony
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In commemoration of the Sesquicentennial anniversary of the City’s incorporation, August 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson Day. To celebrate, the public is invited to City Hall for an historic time capsule ceremony. Festivities will begin at 10:00 AM outside City Hall for the...
adastraradio.com
USD 418 Community Work Session to be held Monday
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson Public Schools has announced that the Board of Education will hold a Special Board Meeting as a Community Work Session on August 8, 2022, from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM in the McPherson High School Commons Area. A second meeting will also be held...
RELATED PEOPLE
adastraradio.com
Salina Symphony Announces Youth Education Program Auditions
Salina, Kan.— The Salina Symphony Youth Education program will hold auditions for the 2022 fall semester at the Salina Symphony Rehearsal Hall, located at 132 S. 5th Street. Auditions for the Salina Youth Choir will be held Saturday, August 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students in grades 4-8 are invited to audition. Students should come prepared to sing the first verse of “My Country Tis of Thee” or “Amazing Grace” as well as “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” in canon. Please register online at www.salinasymphony.org for an audition time.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Water Park Closed This Weekend
McPherson, Kan. – The city of McPherson announced Thursday morning that the McPherson Water Park will be closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday due to a lack of available lifeguards. The Water Park, which like many other pools around the country has been dealing with shortages of lifeguards, and with...
adastraradio.com
Monarchs Quest for NBC World Series Title Continues Today in Wichita
Wichita, Kan. – The Hutchinson Monarchs survived pool play at this year’s NBC World Series, and they will continue their quest for their first title at 6 p.m. today. The Monarchs start the eight-team, single-elimination bracket by taking on perennial power Seattle Studs in the third of four games at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium.
adastraradio.com
Voyager 45th Anniversary headlines Galaxy Forum at Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON – The little spacecraft that could—Voyagers 1 & 2 (launched in 1977 with 470 watts of power to investigate Jupiter and Saturn)—still can. They are long past flybys of all four gas giants where they studied weather, magnetic fields and rings of Jupiter and Saturn, discovering new moons with geysers and volcanos and transforming our knowledge of the outer solar system. Now, in 2022 these intrepid spacecraft are still sending back science data, only this time from interstellar space. On this, their 45th anniversary, they are 12 and 14.5 billion miles from Earth–marking them as “Humanity’s Most Distant Explorers.”
Comments / 0