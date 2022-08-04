Saudi Arabia Posts Almost $21 Billion Second-quarter Surplus

Read on www.ibtimes.com
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
JPMorgan says Russia has had little problem rerouting its oil exports, meaning the expected plunge in production never happened
Russia has been able to reroute its oil exports away from Europe with little fuss, JPMorgan has said. The bank's analysts said they expect Russian production in the third quarter to be higher than a year ago. Better-than-expected global production and signs of a drop in demand have pushed oil...
What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details
In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Saudi Arabia is on track for its first budget surplus in nearly a decade as the Kingdom rakes in oil revenues amid a global energy crunch
Saudi Arabia's budget surplus jumped to $21 billion in the second quarter as it raked in profits from expensive crude prices. The surplus was 35% higher compared to the first quarter, Saudi Arabia's finance ministry said Thursday. The budget surplus soared even as spending for the Kingdom increased 16% from...
deseret.com
Charge it: Inflation driving record increase in consumer debt
U.S. credit card user balances shot up $46 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a 13% spike that’s the biggest year-over-year jump in 20 years and evidence consumers are taking on increasing debt to cope with ongoing, record-high inflation. That’s according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
International Business Times
Bank Of England Raises Rates By Most Since 1995 Despite Recession's Approach
The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years on Thursday in an attempt to smother surging inflation on track to top 13%, even as it warned a long recession is coming. Reeling from a surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the BoE's...
etftrends.com
U.S. Dollar ETFs Gain on Bets of a Shifting Fed Outlook
U.S. dollar-related exchange traded funds strengthened Friday after the unusually strong July jobs report raised bets that the Federal Reserve will add more interest rate hikes ahead. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish (UUP) was up 0.9% and the WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) increased 0.6%.
Canada trade surplus widens on record energy exports, but seen narrowing
OTTAWA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus with the world widened to C$5.05 billion ($3.94 billion) in June as exports of energy products reached a record high but analysts said it would narrow in months to come thanks to lower crude prices.
Jeff Bezos's Parents Invested in Amazon Early, Have a Billion Dollar Net Worth
When people think of celebrities with extreme wealth and high net worths, they tend to think of a few people including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos. But when it comes to Bezos and his family, he isn't the only billionaire. Bezos's parents took a financial leap of faith and became early investors in their son's venture. That investment has paid off and left Bezos's parents with an impressive net worth.
Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output
HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday.
Americans loaded up on $40 billion more in debt in June, Fed says
Americans piled on $40.1 billion worth of debt in June, the Federal Reserve said Friday. The figure was considerably higher than expected.
International Business Times
India Cenbank Raises Key Rate 50 Bps As Inflation Seen Staying Elevated
The Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the third increase in the current cycle to cool stubbornly high inflation that has remained above the central bank's tolerance band for six straight months. With June retail inflation hitting 7%, economists polled...
International Business Times
Facebook Parent Meta Set To Raise $10 Billion In Bond Debut -sources
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc is set to raise $10 billion in its first-ever bond offering on Thursday, as it looks to fund share buybacks and investments to revamp its business, according to two sources close to the deal. The offering, which included bonds with maturities ranging from five years to...
Big U.S. banks raise prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike
July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N) raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move.
U.S. dollar jumps across the board after strong U.S. jobs report
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied across the board on Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. July payrolls report suggested the Federal Reserve may need to continue raising interest rates for the near term.
International Business Times
Oil Languishes On Recession Fears; Unconcerned Stocks Climb On
Oil languished near its lowest since the start of the war in Ukraine on Friday on fears of a global recession, though stocks ignored such worries, gaining ahead of U.S. jobs data that will give another clue to the health of the world's largest economy. Benchmark Brent crude futures were...
Oil markets haven't yet priced in the rising risk of recession, which could lead to major declines if one transpires, JPMorgan says
The oil market has yet to price in a worldwide recession taking hold, JPMorgan said this week. But the risk of a recession is rising, it said in a week that saw a contraction in second-quarter US GDP. Oil prices tend to drop 30% to 40% in all recessions, the...
