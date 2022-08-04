Read on lakehighlands.advocatemag.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
dmagazine.com
This Bug Wants to Eat Your Trees: How to Stop the Emerald Ash Borer
Native to Asia, the emerald ash borer 20 years ago found its way to North America, where it was first spotted in Michigan. In May, Texas A&M Forest Service sounded the alarm that its monitoring traps in Dallas had for the first time caught the sucker. The beetle has arrived.
These are the best spots to eat oysters in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
However you want to say it, "The world is your oyster," or, "The world's mine oyster," treat life as it is your oyster; pry it open gulp it down, and enjoy!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Big Dogs, Not Just Puppies, Wait in Shelters for New Homes
At the SPCA of Texas shelter in West Dallas, people looking to adopt a dog notice something as they walk from kennel to kennel – the dogs are all adults. That’s because the puppies find homes first, often the day they come in. "Adult dogs are here for...
These are the best places to get a root beer float in Dallas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has that childhood memory of trying a root beer float for the first time. This delicious drink/dessert is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. In celebration of this delectable drink, Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, “It’s National Root Beer Float...
advocatemag.com
Le Marche Lifestyle: The Pagliardini family’s food-and-wine centered travel business is based in Lake Highlands
Piero and Katie Pagliardini met in 2006 when Katie was teaching English abroad in Le Marche, a region in eastern Italy. Katie, a Dallas native, was supposed to only stay for a semester, but after falling in love with Piero and the Italian culture, ended up staying four years. After...
advocatemag.com
River Pig Saloon will move into old Flatbread pizza space on Lower Greenville
A new business is coming to the old Flatbread Co. spot on Lower Greenville. River Pig Saloon owner Ramzy Hattar says he’s shooting for a September opening date for the first Texas location for the restaurant and bar. Flatbread, which debuted in Dallas in 2020, closed earlier this year....
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
Dallas’ The Salty Donut: Where you can get ‘a really freakin good donut’
Who doesn't love coffee and donuts? This iconic breakfast pairing has been fueling America for years and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.
fox4news.com
Best places to swim in the Dallas-area
DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
advocatemag.com
SOC band, Jayson Lyric to perform at For Oak Cliff’s 4,000 backpack giveaway
For Oak Cliff plans to give away more than 4,000 customized backpacks filled with school supplies at the nonprofit’s signature community event next week. The back-to-school festival, now in its 8th year, attracted surprise guest J. Cole in 2018. This year’s event, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13...
You & Your Besties Can Stay At This 'Instagrammable' Neon Airbnb In Dallas For Cheap
If you have been on the hunt for a place to lodge for a vacation with your besties, this Texas stay might be what you've been looking for. Just outside of downtown Dallas is this radiant two-bedroom destination on Airbnb, and the interior is decked out in vibrant colors from floor to ceiling.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine
A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
Texas restaurant holds strict dress code, doesn't allow cell phones
There is a landline available.
CW33 NewsFix
Cats available for adoption in Dallas
Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
keranews.org
Pay-as-you-go nonprofit Taste Community Restaurant heads to busy downtown Arlington spot
Jeff Williams, executive director, says Taste Community Restaurant's second location could serve as a "hub" for future projects and experiments as his team looks to try new services and programs. "Arlington's kind of really going to become our headquarters for investigation into sort of other services," Williams says, such as...
Mavs Moneyball
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
natureworldnews.com
30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas
Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
WFAA
Watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market
There’s nothing like a juicy, sweet watermelon on a hot summer day and here in north Texas we have been getting plenty of those. So, let the seed spitting begin –Tomorrow is watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market. For all the mouthwatering details, go to DallasFarmersMarket.org.
