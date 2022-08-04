ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dmagazine.com

This Bug Wants to Eat Your Trees: How to Stop the Emerald Ash Borer

Native to Asia, the emerald ash borer 20 years ago found its way to North America, where it was first spotted in Michigan. In May, Texas A&M Forest Service sounded the alarm that its monitoring traps in Dallas had for the first time caught the sucker. The beetle has arrived.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Big Dogs, Not Just Puppies, Wait in Shelters for New Homes

At the SPCA of Texas shelter in West Dallas, people looking to adopt a dog notice something as they walk from kennel to kennel – the dogs are all adults. That’s because the puppies find homes first, often the day they come in. "Adult dogs are here for...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
fox4news.com

Best places to swim in the Dallas-area

DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
advocatemag.com

SOC band, Jayson Lyric to perform at For Oak Cliff’s 4,000 backpack giveaway

For Oak Cliff plans to give away more than 4,000 customized backpacks filled with school supplies at the nonprofit’s signature community event next week. The back-to-school festival, now in its 8th year, attracted surprise guest J. Cole in 2018. This year’s event, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine

A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
CW33 NewsFix

Cats available for adoption in Dallas

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
natureworldnews.com

30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas

Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
WFAA

Watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market

There’s nothing like a juicy, sweet watermelon on a hot summer day and here in north Texas we have been getting plenty of those. So, let the seed spitting begin –Tomorrow is watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market. For all the mouthwatering details, go to DallasFarmersMarket.org.
