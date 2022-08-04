ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Gas Prices Fall Under $4 in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Average gas prices have fallen below $4 in Minnesota. Gas Buddy says gas prices have gone down another 16.9 cents per gallon in the past week in the state now averaging $3.97. The national average for gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week averaging...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
COLORADO STATE
kjzz.com

Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Flood Advisory was issued for portions of Salt Lake and Davis counties as rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah. 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts said storms were expected to remain in the northern part of the state until early Saturday evening. She said the weather will be drier later in the night through the rest of the weekend.
UTAH STATE
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
kttn.com

Audio: From extreme heat to extreme cold, Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “glacial” winter for Midwest

Some Missourians may be looking forward to the cooler seasons of fall and winter– but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a *very* cold winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Due to climate change, Nevada says goodbye to grass

In Las Vegas, Nevada, it's come to this: climate change has helped make water ever more scarce, so under a new Nevada law, the grass has got to go. "When we look at outdoor water use in Southern Nevada, landscaping far and away is the largest water user, and of that, it's grass," said Bronson Mack of the Las Vegas Water Authority.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
NEBRASKA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN

St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
MINNESOTA STATE
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
MAINE STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon

The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
PAULINA, OR
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

