ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?

By Patty Dee
Mix 97-3
Mix 97-3
 2 days ago
Read on 973kkrc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 97-3

Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising

If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up. You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common

It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Mix 97-3

VIDEO: Public Safety Campus Takes Shape In North Sioux Falls

Progress is being made on the new 42-acre Public Safety Campus in Northeast Sioux Falls. Construction of the $50 million project began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023. According to City officials, the campus will consist of several buildings including:. Administration/Training/Dispatch Facility...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Olson
Mix 97-3

Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back

As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Sizzling In South Dakota Today

Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Jackyl Coming to The Alliance in Sioux Falls

Jackyl will be in concert live at the Alliance in Sioux Falls on a new date of September 8, 2022. Tickets start at only $22.50 and are on sale now. Order your tickets safely and securely here. Jackyl emerged onto the music scene when the Seattle garage/grunge sound started getting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Parks Recreation#Swimming#Lifeguard
Mix 97-3

CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Join Our Sioux Falls Sales and Marketing Team

IF you want to LEARN...IF you have goals to be SUCCESSFUL...IF you want to MAKE A DIFFERENCE...YOU should be at Results Townsquare MEDIA in Sioux Falls!. At Results Townsquare MEDIA in Sioux Falls, we only have one PURPOSE...To Create Strategies and Marketing Campaigns that help Locally Owned Businesses grow and be successful in ANY Economy!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

The 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Sioux Falls

As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so do its neighborhoods. And with that growth comes an uptick in crime. That being said, Sioux Falls is one of the safer mid-sized cities in the entire country. But there are a few neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime in recent years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Mix 97-3

South Dakota Sees First West Nile Virus Cases of 2022

As we enter into the final full month of the summer, South Dakota health officials are confirming the first positive cases of the season of a potentially deadly virus. The South Dakota Department of Health says the state's first two human West Nile virus cases have occurred in Minnehaha and Spink Counties.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Mix 97-3

South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.

There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy