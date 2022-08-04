Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?

Read on 973kkrc.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
You’ll Make Great Memories At The Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls
I remember going to the Fair as a kid back on the farm by Leota, Minnesota. The county fairs. Nobles, Pipestone, Murray, Rock. It was a major deal! Dad and Mom would go through the farm barns, the cattle, the hogs, and the sheep. The cages of chickens, rabbits, and hamsters. But the big deal? I mean the nirvana of the fair?
Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising
If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up. You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.
Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!
You're probably familiar with the timeless children's show called "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus that is dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that brings the arts and crafts...
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
Great Plains Zoo Scaring up Businesses to Participate in ZooBoo 2022
If you've had your fill of these searing hot summer days already and you're looking for something to help cool you down, the thought of Halloween might do the trick. The weather that comes along with the Halloween holiday might sound like a real treat to some of us right about now, especially after these 100+ degree days.
VIDEO: Public Safety Campus Takes Shape In North Sioux Falls
Progress is being made on the new 42-acre Public Safety Campus in Northeast Sioux Falls. Construction of the $50 million project began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023. According to City officials, the campus will consist of several buildings including:. Administration/Training/Dispatch Facility...
Sioux Falls Is One of the Best Cities in America for Cat Lovers
It's been a great day for pet lovers in Sioux Falls. About the same time one local restaurant was recognized for being one of the most-dog friendly establishments in America, South Dakota's largest city scored an impressive ranking on a list of the nation's best places for cat lovers. LawnStarter...
Dillard’s is Now Coming to Sioux Falls in 2023 (For Real)
We first heard about the department store Dillard's coming to the Empire Mall in December 2018. At the time, planes were for Dillard's to open in late 2019 in the old Younkers space at the mall. But, the fall of 2019 came and went, then in early 2020 everything got rescheduled because of...you know.
Got Art? Sioux Falls Looking for 2023 SculptureWalk Applications
Calling all artists, the city of Sioux Falls wants to see your best stuff. The SculptureWalk is gearing up for its 20th year and the city of Sioux Falls is on the hunt right now for a few good artists who want to show off their sculps. Applications are now...
Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back
As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
Jackyl Coming to The Alliance in Sioux Falls
Jackyl will be in concert live at the Alliance in Sioux Falls on a new date of September 8, 2022. Tickets start at only $22.50 and are on sale now. Order your tickets safely and securely here. Jackyl emerged onto the music scene when the Seattle garage/grunge sound started getting...
CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Join Our Sioux Falls Sales and Marketing Team
IF you want to LEARN...IF you have goals to be SUCCESSFUL...IF you want to MAKE A DIFFERENCE...YOU should be at Results Townsquare MEDIA in Sioux Falls!. At Results Townsquare MEDIA in Sioux Falls, we only have one PURPOSE...To Create Strategies and Marketing Campaigns that help Locally Owned Businesses grow and be successful in ANY Economy!
The 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Sioux Falls
As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so do its neighborhoods. And with that growth comes an uptick in crime. That being said, Sioux Falls is one of the safer mid-sized cities in the entire country. But there are a few neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime in recent years.
Open Letter To Sioux Falls Garbage Trucks: Stop Waking Me Up
Disclaimer: Sanitation workers work especially hard to keep cities clean, particularly in Sioux Falls. This is just a personal, friendly suggestion to adjust their pick-up times. When you work early in the morning like me, sleeping in is truly a gift. You cherish every minute of that sleep. It's pretty...
Building the Ultimate South Dakota College Football Viewing Schedule This Fall
Let’s be honest, we are very lucky to have such great football programs so close to us here in the Sioux Empire. Augustana, USF, USD, and South Dakota State are all within an hours drive, and it’s time to lay out the ultimate schedule this Fall for viewing (and possibly attending) the best possible game each and every week.
South Dakota Sees First West Nile Virus Cases of 2022
As we enter into the final full month of the summer, South Dakota health officials are confirming the first positive cases of the season of a potentially deadly virus. The South Dakota Department of Health says the state's first two human West Nile virus cases have occurred in Minnehaha and Spink Counties.
Sioux Falls Sees Two Weekend Shootings within 12 Hour Time Frame
Another hot summer weekend in Sioux Falls was filled with gun violence. This time, two shootings occurred within twelve hours of each other in roughly the same exact neighborhood. Dakota News Now is reporting that the first bout of gunfire rang out during the early morning hours on Saturday (July...
South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.
There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
Top 5 Sawyer Brown Songs Before They Come to the Sioux Empire Fair
I'm not sure I've ever met a country music fan who wasn't also a fan of Sawyer Brown. The band got its start in the early '80s and is still entertaining the masses nearly 40 years later. In honor of Sawyer Brown coming to the Sioux Empire Fair next week,...
