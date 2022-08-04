Read on www.foxbangor.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocity
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather Jauquet
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Related
HipHopDX.com
Khia Calls Out Beyoncé’s ‘Tired Ass’ ‘Renaissance’ Album For Putting A ‘Spell On Everybody’
Khia has been heavily criticizing Beyoncé following the recent release of her new album Renaissance. In a video posted by Ken Barbie, the “My Neck, My Back” rapper blasts Bey’s latest body of work and claimed the former Destiny’s Child singer is trying to put a spell on everyone with the album.
Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Viral Clip Of Security Guard Crying During His Set
Kendrick Lamar’s penchant for touching on matters of the heart is one that few artists can rival today. This was exemplified when footage surfaced of a crying security guard at the Big Steppers tour‘s Houston stop. In the clip—which has now racked up millions of views—the guard shed tears while the rapper performed his hit single, “LOVE.”
HipHopDX.com
Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From 'Renaissance' Single 'Energy' After Pharrell Controversy
Beyoncé has removed the sample of the 2003 Kelis hit “Milkshake” from her recently released single “Energy” featuring Beam. The “la la la” part from the 1:40-minute mark of the song is noticeably absent from the version available on Spotify, TIDAL, YouTube and Apple Music.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘What if we gave Beyoncé some Michael Jackson-type stuff?’ Beyoncé’s producer on making ‘Deja Vu’
Rodney Jerkins has revealed the story behind the hit single “Deja Vu”, which features on Beyoncé’s second album, B’Day.The R&B producer has worked with a huge list of names alongside Beyoncé, including Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga.Explaining the beginnings of the song, Jerkins recalled how he was in the car with bassist “Jon-Jon” Webb a few days before recording with Beyonce, when he had an idea.“What if we gave Beyoncé some Michael Jackson-type stuff?” he told the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “She was probably the only female artist that was challenging herself in a way that Michael...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Monica And Ty Dolla $ign Prove They Ain’t None Of Their “Friends” Business In New Video
When Ginuwine said, “it ain’t none of your friends’ business,” he meant every word of that. Fast forward 23 years and realize that in the age of people finding it difficult to mind the business that pays them, this concept isn’t as simple as it implies.
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
RELATED PEOPLE
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
hypebeast.com
Quavo and Takeoff Announced Migos Concert Without Offset
With rumors of a potential Migos breakup still at top of mind, the group has officially been announced to perform at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands. Though Migos is the expected performer, the event’s website has announced that the performers will be “Grammy-nominated hip hop group featuring Quavo and Takeoff to perform following band showcase.” Noticeably missing from the roster is Offset, the third member to make up the trio. The website also states that this will be the first time the artists will be performing at the event. In a statement from the event’s producer Derek Webber, he said,
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled, Drake & Lil Baby Play Hero Hospital Workers In ‘Staying Alive’ Video
DJ Khaled has released a music video for “Staying Alive,” his brand new single with Drake and Lil Baby. Directed by RT!, the visual takes place at Khaled Khaled Hospital and finds the three artists working together on the medical wards. Lil Baby saves a life as a surgeon after smoking a blunt, Drizzy brings out the red cups and hookah, while Dr. Khaled delivers his trademark words of inspiration to the rest of the employees.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Album Leaks Two Days Early
Approximately 36 hours before its scheduled release at midnight E.T. on Thursday, Beyonce’s full album has apparently leaked. Social media was filled with comments on the leak and Variety was able to find high-quality flac files that certainly sound like the album within a matter of minutes. Some posts showed CD copies of the album for sale, apparently in Europe.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Officially Arrives, Singer Calls Out Leakers
Click here to read the full article. Beyonce dropped her seventh solo album, “Renaissance,” on Thursday night as scheduled, calling out those who leaked the album two days early, and thanked her fans for being patient. “So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” she wrote. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. “I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early,” she continued. “It means the world to me.” Read the full post...
Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”
Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With Her Kids In Celebration Of New Album
It’s official! Beyoncé has released new music. And, alongside Act 1 of her album Renaissance, she shared photos and a touching letter thanking those who inspired her latest work. Thursday evening into Friday, the first part of Renaissance hit the world — as did a personal selfie of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
Kelis Accuses Beyoncé Of Theft & Having 'No Soul' After Learning Bey Sampled Her Music On Leaked Album 'Renaissance'
Kelis isn't happy about being featured on Beyoncé's upcoming Renaissance album. She has accused Beyoncé of "theft," claiming the Grammy winner has "no soul" because she allegedly didn't ask Kelis permission to sample her music, Radar has learned. The Milkshake singer took to social media to call out Bey, claiming she didn't discover she was featured on the album until it leaked Wednesday."My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," Kelis wrote. "I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems,...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Drops Tracklist For 'Curtain Call 2' Album Featuring Rihanna, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Beyoncé + More
Eminem has finally shared the official tracklist for his forthcoming greatest hits album Curtain Call 2. The compilation serves as the sequel to Curtain Call: The Hits, which was released in 2005 with songs such as “My Name Is,” “The Way I Am” and the Academy Award-winning “Lose Yourself.”
Comments / 0