Stand Up Rural America Summit draws economic development professionals from across U.S.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Resumes School Walk Through Program
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says his department is once again is working in cooperation with Laurel County and East Bernstadt schools to conduct their “School Safety and Security Walk-Through Program.” Sheriff Root says it provides an added level of security to the schools. These random, unscheduled safety checks are conducted routinely throughout the school year to help provide a safe learning environment. Sheriff Root asks parents to keep this in mind as you see patrol cars in the school parking lots and when your children tell you about seeing deputies walking the hallways of their school. The sheriff’s office will continue to provide this service regularly throughout the school year.
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports K-9 Deputy Brian France and K-9 “Maverick” arrested two people on drug charges during a traffic stop on I – 75. Deputies pulled over a car headed south about 6 miles south of London. During the traffic stop, deputies found that the driver, 22 year-old Tieyell Harris of Detroit Michigan, was wanted out of Ohio for drug trafficking. Deputy France deployed his K-9 “Maverick” who alerted for the presence of drugs. Deputies found over 10 ounces of Fentanyl and marijuana along with a Glock pistol. Both Harris and the passenger, 25-year-old Dimetri Shortie of Warren Michigan, were arrested. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The London office of the DEA along with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office will pursue prosecution in US District Court.
Knox County Police Investigating Two Robberies
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigating two robberies at separate locations early Friday morning. Deputies say the suspects used a dark-colored van to rip the doors off of Cope’s Grocery and Deli and Creek Mart. The van is believed to be stolen from a Bell County church. The suspects were caught on camera going into the stores and taking money from the ATMs. Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 606-546-3181. Investigators say all information will be kept confidential.
