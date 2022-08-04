ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HMV mark 100 years with mascot-branded Pro-Ject T1 turntable

By Scott Munro
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

Entertainment retailer HMV have been celebrating their 100th anniversary over the past 12 months, and as the centenary comes to an end, they're marking the milestone with a brand new turntable.

They've teamed up with Henley Audio for a new Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB turntable which features the famous HMV logo, complete with mascot Nipper.

The plinth of the turntable features no plastic or hollow spaces to ensure there are no vibrations to disrupt your listening, while the glass platter also guarantees "heavy, zero-resonance form."

The Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB also features a Ortofon OM 5E cartridge, Connect it ePhono cable, felt mat, dust cover, power supply, styles pressure gauge and an adapter to allow you to play 7-inch singles.

Managing Director of HMV and Fopp, Phil Halliday says: “Over the past five years, our turntable range has grown substantially, offering every collector – from casual listener to audiophile – a listening experience that works for them.

“With our year-long 100th anniversary celebrations coming to a close, we wanted to end with a nod to our heritage, and there was no better partner than Pro-Ject, whose stunning attention to detail results in incredible products for music fans.”

Pro-Ject CEO Heinz Lichtenegger says he's delighted to support HMV's 100th anniversary, adding: "They have a philosophy that is synonymous with good quality audio, evidenced by their amazing music catalogue, so what better way to partner with them in their centenary year than with a high-quality turntable.

“When you buy the HMV T1 Phono SB you are buying a piece of history, but also a turntable that will play your records in true hi-fi stereo for the best listening experience for years to come.”

Only 300 turntables will be available and they'll go on sale from August 27 priced at £399.99 and they're now available to pre-order direct from the HMV website .

HMV takes its name from Francis Barraud’s 1898 painting His Master's Voice which depicted his brother's dog (Nipper) listening intently to a phonograph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JuQxk_0h4jbgAl00

HMV Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB turntable: £399.99
HMV have partnered with Henley Audio for this limited edition Pro-Ject turntable to mark the entertainment retailer's 100th anniversary. Only 300 are available so pre-order now before they're gone. View Deal

