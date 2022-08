Boston's captain is back. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is returning to the team on a one-year contract. The 37-year-old Bergeron is coming back to Boston on a one-year deal for the 2022-2023 season worth $2.5 million with an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives. The announcement came Monday following weeks...

