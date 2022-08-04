Sims 4 Patch Fixes Bugs That Cause Rapid Aging, Sims Wanting to Date Family Members

Read on www.itechpost.com
Teaser Shown at EVO 2022 Hints ‘Tekken 8’ Might Happen Soon
Coinciding with EVO 2022, it appears like Bandai Namco Entertainment just gave us a hint that Tekken 8 might happen soon. After the Tekken 7 Grand Finals, the video game publisher shown a trailer for its next Tekken 7 update. The iconic Tekken cutscene of Kazuya Mishima throwing his father, Heihachi Mishima off a cliff was shown at the conclusion of the trailer, as per IGN.
EVO 2022: New 'Fatal Fury' Game is in the Works
A legend in the world of gaming is coming back. On stage at EVO 2022, video game publisher SNK announced that it has "green-lit" a new game in the Fatal Fury series, as per ComicBook. The publisher revealed that it is in the process of developing a new game in the series.
Meta is Ending Quest 1 Support for Population: One This Fall
Meta's Population: One game will be pulled out to Quest 1 headsets. Population: One, is a popular battle-royale shooter set in a virtual reality game that is well received by the VR community for the game's unique adventure. However, despite it being one of the most popular Meta virtual reality...
LINNER Launches LINNER NOVA, An Antibacterial Hearing Aids with the Unprecedented Features
New York City, NY- The highly-expected LINNER NOVA is officially coming out in 2022. This latest Bluetooth hearing aids device is designed for people that have moderate to severe hearing loss. Unlike conventional hearing aids products, LINNER NOVA allows users to easily perform self-fitting tests at home through the LINNER HA APP. With medical-grade antibacterial eartips and built-in UV germicidal light, LINNER has made it a total game changer in the hearing aids industry.
When is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Beta Coming?
Fans of the much-beloved second entry to Call of Duty's Modern Warfare series now have one good reason to get hyped. Activision recently revealed to the public that the remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's (MWII) open beta will happen sometime in September, with PlayStation users being the first to try the game out.
Samsung's Android 13-Based One UI 5 Beta: Where and on What Device Did it Launch?
Participants of the One UI 5 beta can now check out the user interface and customizable features before it is fully released. On Sunday, Samsung Electronics launched its One UI 5 open beta program, which is now available to users of the S22 series in countries such as the United States, Germany and South Korea. Users of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra in other regions will also get a taste of the Android 13 based One UI 5 beta in the coming months.
DreamWorks Animation's MoonRay Renderer Will be Released as Open-Sourced Software This Year
DreamWorks Animation announced it will make its proprietary MoonRay ray-tracing production renderer available as open source software later this year. DreamWorks had used MoonRay in the animated movies "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," "Croods: A New Age," and "The Bad Guys," as well as the forthcoming release "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish."
GameStop NFT Marketplace is Accused of Selling Games With No Permission
GameStop NFT marketplace is in hot water following the accusation that the NFT games that were being minted and sold do not have the creators' permission. According to Ars Technica, there is also no agreement set for the creators' share in any crypto profit. NiFty Arcade Collection is Being Sold...
Fitbit Will No Longer Support PC, Mac Syncing Starting October 13
Fitbit users will have only one way of transferring their data soon. Fitbit is reportedly removing the option of syncing Fitbit devices with the Fitbit Connect app on computers and Macs, leaving the Fitbit mobile app as the only way to sync Fitbit data, per 9to5Google. The removal is scheduled...
