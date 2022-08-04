Sims 4 Patch Fixes Bugs That Cause Rapid Aging, Sims Wanting to Date Family Members

Participants of the One UI 5 beta can now check out the user interface and customizable features before it is fully released. On Sunday, Samsung Electronics launched its One UI 5 open beta program, which is now available to users of the S22 series in countries such as the United States, Germany and South Korea. Users of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra in other regions will also get a taste of the Android 13 based One UI 5 beta in the coming months.

