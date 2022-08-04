ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert Arrested for Felony Marijuana Possession at Texas Airport

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony marijuana possession charges while traveling in Texas, Us Weekly confirms.

Celebrity Mugshots

Read article

The basketball player, 32, was headed to Los Angeles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when TSA agents found a "sizeable" amount of marijuana inside of his backpack during a screening on Saturday, July 30, according to docs obtained by Us . Shumpert reportedly admitted he was in the possession of weed before asking if he could still board his flight to meet his daughter .

Shortly after the search, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player was placed under arrest for marijuana possession. The report noted that Shumpert had about 6.12 ounces of marijuana, which is considered a felony in Texas. He could face up to two years in jail or a $10,000 fine if convicted.

During the search, officers also noted a Glock magazine in Shumpert's possession that had more than a dozen 9mm rounds. No weapon was found at the time.

Celebrities Who Smoke Pot

Read article

Shumpert shares daughters Iman, 6, and Rue, 23 months, with wife Teyana Taylor . Late last year, the athlete made history as the first NBA player to take home the mirrorball on Dancing With the Stars .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4103C2_0h4jYCHG00
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

“My name will get talked about a lot for this, but I couldn't have had a better coach [or] made a better friend,” Shumpert exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 about his partner, Daniella Karagach . “Seriously, like if this is not an ode to all the incredible work that you've done over your lifetime of being a real professional dancer — to be able to cram years of experience into what? We've been here three months? To see the end result be me holding the mirrorball, you're an incredible person, an incredible teacher and incredible coach and an amazing friend. So thank you, Dancing With the Stars , for pairing me with DJ yellow.”

The Illinois native also opened up about dedicating the big moment to his mother, L'Tanya Shumpert .

'Dancing With the Stars' Winners Through the Years: Photos

Read article

“My mother has been coming to support every week, her and my father. They weren't able to be here tonight due to being exposed to the COVID virus," he shared with Us at the time. "When they said our name, I couldn't think about nothing but what they were doing right now, how they were feeling about it [and] being able to watch it. I just can't wait for my mom to actually get our hands on this trophy because this is a show that means a lot to her.”

He added: ”It really makes her smile to see people be more than an athlete, more than an entertainer. More than whatever their respective field is. She loves when people grow and people have progress.”

Comments / 5

Related
HollywoodLife

Iman Shumpert Reportedly Arrested For Felony Weed Possession: See Mugshot Photo

Iman Shumpert has been arrested. The former NBA star, 32, was reportedly found with a “sizeable” amount of marijuana while traveling through the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, July 30, per PEOPLE. The outlet also published his mugshot on Wednesday, August 3, which can be seen below. The cannabis was found in his backpack by TSA screeners at security, who reported a “green leafy substance” to police. Authorities then responded at approximately 2:40 p.m, confirming 6.12 ounces of marijuana was present after running an on-site mobile test. The Brooklyn Nets player also admitted to possessing marijuana before being placed under arrest and transported to the airport jail, per the publication.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Weed, CA
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, TX
Local
California Crime & Safety
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Iman Shumpert
thesource.com

Suspected Dallas Airport Shooter Says She’s Chris Brown’s Wife

A woman who police say opened fire in a Dallas, Texas airport this week claims to be “God’s prophet” and also married to Chris Brown. Portia Odufuwa has reportedly given authorities the R&B star’s address more than once, saying she lived with him. The 37-year-old allegedly...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
ETOnline.com

Kenny Chesney Concertgoer Dies After Denver Show

Kenny Chesney is mourning a tragic loss. Following the 54-year-old singer's Saturday show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, a female fan fell from an escalator and died, police and stadium officials confirmed to The Denver Post. "I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Marijuana#Cleveland Cavaliers#Nba Champion#Tsa
TMZ.com

Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
BOGALUSA, LA
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The FADER

Rapper JayDaYoungan shot and killed in Louisiana

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan, real name Javorius Scott, has died following a shooting in his hometown of Bogalusa on Wednesday, police have confirmed. Another person was injured in the incident with police telling NBC News that close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr. was wounded but is stable and recovering in hospital.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

181K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy