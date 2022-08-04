ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Petcosky. Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige , hit the gym together for a couples workout date.

The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore head-to-toe black including a baseball cap and sneakers, while Petcosky stepped out in a white sports bra and black ankle-length leggings.

Earlier this summer, the duo made their red carpet debut at the New York City premiere of Jennifer Lopez 's Netflix documentary, Halftime . “Ryan is increasingly confident he and Aubrey have what it takes for the long term,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “He’s trying not to get too far ahead of himself, it’s still relatively early days after all, but the fact he was willing to go red carpet official was a big step.”

The source added that Seacrest is already thinking about next steps. “At some point in the not too distant future, he wants to settle down and start a family,” the source explained. “He wouldn’t be dating anyone who didn’t have that long term potential.”

The Emmy winner and the influencer, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, were first spotted hanging out in May 2021. One month later, Us exclusively confirmed that the pair were an item. “Ryan has met Aubrey’s family,” an insider revealed at the time . “They think he’s a wonderful guy.”

The couple's 23-year age difference hasn't posed a problem, either. “[They're] very happy together and doing great,” the source added in June 2021, noting that the pair are “keeping their relationship very private.”

At the end of the year, Paige gushed about her boyfriend in an Instagram post reflecting on her past 12 months. “Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man 😍🙌🏼,” she wrote on New Year's Eve. “Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022.”

Though they occasionally post about each other on social media, the duo have kept their romance relatively private. Seacrest's TV cohost Kelly Ripa revealed that she didn't even formally meet Paige until April, when the pair had been dating for nearly a year. (The radio personality brought his girlfriend as his date to Mark Consuelos ' birthday party.)

“Kelly said, ‘We’re all happy you’re here and that you exist because we weren’t sure there was somebody,’” Seacrest joked during an April episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan .

The All My Children alum, 51, chimed in to add: “We were starting to be like, ‘Maybe he doesn’t have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?’” Ripa then told her cohost that she loves Paige and “will go into seclusion” if they split.

