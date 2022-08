Isn’t Ghost a beauty? This big White Staffie is approximately two years old, and he absolutely loves people! He also gets along great with all the other animals he’s met at the shelter, and loves to play with toys or just lie around in the grass! He will even get in the water if you want – anything to get and keep your attention! Described as “sweet as can be!” he has not yet been neutered, and has no special needs. Right now he’s just waiting for his forever home at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.

STONY CREEK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO