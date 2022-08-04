Read on fordauthority.com
Related
This Little-Known Corvette From 1988 Is Faster Than A Brand New Tesla
Renowned American tuner and engineering specialist Callaway Cars has an exciting history built on a passion for speed. The company was established in 1977 by Ely Reeves Callaway III (son of Ely Callaway Jr., founder of Callaway Golf) in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Callaway started by making turbocharger upgrade kits for European brands like BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Sales Lose Nearly Half Segment Share During Q2 2022
RANGER -52.64% 16,201 34,205 -42.03% 33,840 58,371. In Canada, Ford Ranger deliveries totaled 1,255 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 70 percent compared to 4,125 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Ranger sales decreased about 60 percent to 2,491 units. MODEL...
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Will Officially Debut This Fall
The 2023 Ford Super Duty has been spotted by Ford Authority spies in a number of configurations multiple times over the past several months, giving us a preview of what to expect from the refreshed model when it debuts. As Ford Authority reported last month, 2023 Ford Super Duty order banks are scheduled to open up on October 17th, 2022, with production following a few months later. Now, Ford CEO Jim Farley himself has revealed a rough timeline of when we can expect to see the 2023 Super Duty in the flesh.
Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports
Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Order Banks Now Open
Fans of the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 will be happy to learn that order banks for the new 2023 Corvette Z06 are now open. As it turns out, order banks for the go-faster 2023 Corvette Z06 have been open since July 28th, as GM Authority reported previously. A total of three trim levels are available, listed from bottom to top as 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ, with all three trims available in either a Coupe or Convertible body style. Pricing starts at $106,395 for the 1LZ Coupe, while the range-topping 3LZ Convertible starts at $127,245. Check out previous GM Authority coverage for additional 2023 Corvette Z06 pricing information.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Hybrid Among Top Considered Electrified Vehicles
Following its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid quickly exceeded Ford’s expectations in terms of consumer interest, which wound up surpassing the automaker’s production capacity, prompting it to stop taking orders early this year. Since then, the Ford Maverick Hybrid has remained a hot commodity among critics and shoppers of all kinds – including first-time truck buyers and those shopping for an economy sedan – routinely ranking as one of the fastest-selling vehicles on the market. That interest continued in the second quarter of 2022, as the Ford Maverick Hybrid has retained its spot on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the top considered electrified vehicles.
Ford Mustang Sales Drop 18%
The sales of Ford’s iconic sports car, the Mustang, dropped sharply in July.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Air-Ground Last-Mile Delivery System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an air to ground last-mile delivery system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 26th, 2021, published on July 28th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0237554. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has done quite a bit of experimentation with...
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Production Update Ditches Two Features
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning production began at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center back in April, with the very first deliveries following in May. A few months later, the all-electric pickup has been delivered to all 50 U.S. states as sales continue to rise, in spite of multiple supply chain constraints. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is ditching two of its features amid the chip shortage and various other supply issues – On-Board Scales and Smart Hitch.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Internal Combustion Lineup Is Too Complex
As it continues to deal with supply chain constraints amid a major electrification push, Ford is also working to simplify its operations and boost profit. As a result, fewer new vehicle configurations are landing on dealer lots, with inventory consisting of better-selling combinations of models and features, while Blue Oval vehicles in general will sport fewer configurations moving forward, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley still believes that the automaker’s existing Ford Blue ICE lineup is too complex, as he discussed while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call recently.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Connect Part Of USPS Fleet In Limited Capacity
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is in the midst of replacing its ages-old fleet that currently consists of the Grumman Long Life Vehicle (LLV) with an all-new, next-generation delivery vehicle made by Oshkosh Defense. However, Ford Authority recently discovered – via the official EPA fuel economy site – that USPS also has a listing for the Ford Transit Connect, which seemed a bit unusual. Thus, we reached out to Kimberly Frum, senior public relations representative for corporate communications at USPS, who confirmed that the Ford Transit Connect is, in fact, part of the current post office fleet.
A massive energy price hike is approaching – electric drivers need to act quickly to save money
ELECTRIC car drivers have been warned that looming energy price hikes could have a huge impact on the cost of recharging their vehicles. Analysts have predicted that electricity costs could rise by as much as 5% by the end of 2022. The US Energy Administration [USEA] says: “We forecast the...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Police Responder Potentially Spotted With New Lights
The 2023 Ford F-150 Police Responder is the top pursuit-rated pickup available on the market, boasting a 120 mph top speed to outpace its rivals, thanks to its peppy turbocharged 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine that produces 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. It utilizes the SuperCrew configuration specifically engineered to allow officers to carry more emergency response gear and transport mobile command centers. Recently, Ford Authority spied a what appears to be 2023 Ford F-150 Police Responder undergoing testing, and we noticed that this prototype sports some peculiar additions to its roof, most likely some new LED lighting.
fordauthority.com
Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine vs. GM 2.7L I-4 Turbo: Comparison
The twin-turbocharged Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Nano powerplant has been around for a few years now, debuting in the 2015 Ford F-150 and seeing use in the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus, among other vehicles, producing as much as 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, depending on configuration. However, General Motors also introduced a revised version of its own 2.7L I-4 Turbo L3B powerplant in conjunction with the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado, which makes it more competitive in terms of output compared to the older version, which produced 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque.
Comments / 0