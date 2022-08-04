ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

“Vin Scully Taught My Dad English” – A Remembrance

Until he was lost to Covid-19 in 2020, El Monte’s Alberto Rodriguez Sr. was a certified Dodgers NUT. “When we had his 80th birthday, my sisters and my brothers, they had everything-all-Dodgers: the cake, everything,” laughs his son, Alberto Rodriguez Jr., who is 64. “We had the hot dogs too.”
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Fans Surprising 5 Words to Describe Vin Scully

Dodgers fans have really come together over the last couple of days. All across the internet, they’ve cried together, shared personal stories, and talked about their favorite memories of Vin Scully. Los Angeles is massive, and sometimes it’s very hard for a group of us to find any sort of common ground.
Closer Weekly

Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully Was Married Twice: Everything to Know About His 2 Wives

Legendary sportscaster Vin Scully became one of the most popular MLB announcers with his charming play-by-play commentary. Though he announced his retirement in 2016, his legacy lived on throughout the sport and the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. In the decades before his death, the television personality was married twice, first to Joan Crawford and then to Sandra Hunt.
Variety

Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’

Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
Yardbarker

Dodgers Video: Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium

The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium celebrated the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on what was an emotional night for players and fans alike. Remembering Scully began with a video that featured countless memorable calls from his 67-year career, including of course Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
Vin Scully
Mike Piazza
Clayton Kershaw
Sandy Koufax
Roy Campanella
FanSided

Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking

Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking. Yasiel Puig, who shot to stardom during his time on the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a moving tribute to Vin Scully, who died this week. Like many players, past and present, Scully had an impact on their careers and they shared their thoughts on the baseball icon. But Puig took it to a new level when he shared his tribute on Saturday afternoon.
