Streetsblog Capitol Hill
“Vin Scully Taught My Dad English” – A Remembrance
Until he was lost to Covid-19 in 2020, El Monte’s Alberto Rodriguez Sr. was a certified Dodgers NUT. “When we had his 80th birthday, my sisters and my brothers, they had everything-all-Dodgers: the cake, everything,” laughs his son, Alberto Rodriguez Jr., who is 64. “We had the hot dogs too.”
Dodgers Fans Surprising 5 Words to Describe Vin Scully
Dodgers fans have really come together over the last couple of days. All across the internet, they’ve cried together, shared personal stories, and talked about their favorite memories of Vin Scully. Los Angeles is massive, and sometimes it’s very hard for a group of us to find any sort of common ground.
TMZ.com
Yasiel Puig Says Vin Scully Was A Father Figure, I'm So Sad He's Gone
Yasiel Puig says he's heartbroken over Vin Scully's death -- telling TMZ Sports the legendary sportscaster was a father figure to him, and the former Dodgers star is crushed he's gone. "I'm so sad because when I met him when I play in Los Angeles, he's a good person," the...
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully Before Game vs. Padres
The legendary broadcaster who spent 67 years broadcasting Dodgers games died at 94.
Plaschke: Dodgers honor Vin Scully with a perfect and powerful Blue Heaven homage
Dodgers fans and players pay tribute in a ceremony to Vin Scully, shouting out 'It's time for Dodger baseball' in honor of the beloved broadcaster.
Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully Was Married Twice: Everything to Know About His 2 Wives
Legendary sportscaster Vin Scully became one of the most popular MLB announcers with his charming play-by-play commentary. Though he announced his retirement in 2016, his legacy lived on throughout the sport and the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. In the decades before his death, the television personality was married twice, first to Joan Crawford and then to Sandra Hunt.
MLB・
Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’
Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Video: Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium celebrated the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on what was an emotional night for players and fans alike. Remembering Scully began with a video that featured countless memorable calls from his 67-year career, including of course Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking. Yasiel Puig, who shot to stardom during his time on the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a moving tribute to Vin Scully, who died this week. Like many players, past and present, Scully had an impact on their careers and they shared their thoughts on the baseball icon. But Puig took it to a new level when he shared his tribute on Saturday afternoon.
MLB・
Vin Scully through the eyes of four artists
We commissioned four artists to commemorate Vin Scully's career as the legendary voice of Dodgers broadcasts. Here are their portraits.
