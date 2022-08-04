Read on www.acmepackingcompany.com
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Vikings 2022 NFL training camp
New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is helming his own team for the first time in his career in 2022. At Vikings training camp, he is now the final decision-maker on the entire Vikings roster and, as such, has to figure out how to take the team to the next level that former head coach Mike Zimmer was never able to get Kirk Cousins and company to.
saturdaytradition.com
Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers
Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
Packers.com
5 things learned at Packers Family Night – Aug. 5
GREEN BAY – The Packers conducted their annual Family Night practice Friday in front of 50,112 fans at Lambeau Field. Here are five things we learned. 1. The No. 1 defense wasn't making anything easy, and rookie LB Quay Walker was showing up a lot in that regard. The...
Seahawks Work Out 7, Including QB, Raiders Ex WR
A good time for the Seahawks to be "kicking the tires'' on street free agents.
CBS Sports
Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey 2022: How to buy home, away gear after Seattle Seahawks trade
Quarterback play has held the Denver Broncos back since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, but president of football operations and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway made a move to address the struggles this offseason. The Broncos sent three players, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. Now, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback will try to lead the Broncos to the top of the loaded AFC West. Wilson has thrown for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns with just 87 interceptions over his 10-year career while adding 4,689 yards rushing and 23 scores on the ground. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL・
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Teven Jenkins, Bears, Packers, Romeo Doubs
Bears OT Teven Jenkins on rumors that the team is looking to trade him: “I want to be here in Chicago so I’m playing wherever they want me to play.” (Courtney Cronin) Bears HC Matt Eberflus says that WR Byron Pringle will likely be ready for the regular season despite a quadriceps injury. (Dan Wiederer)
Russell Wilson’s fantasy football outlook for the 2022 NFL season with Broncos
After 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson is off to a new beginning. The quarterback was traded to the the Denver Broncos in exchange for multiple first-round picks and players, but it might pay out for his new team. In his last season in Seattle, Wilson had 3,113...
Yardbarker
Rams' Matthew Stafford 'Thrower's Elbow': Change of Power for Cowboys and NFC?
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been limited in training camp this week after dealing with pain in his elbow resulting from an in-season injury. Stafford underwent a procedure to relieve that pain following the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February that held him out of OTAs and minicamp this spring.
Where Does Rams Cooper Kupp Rank Himself Among NFL WRs?
While most would jump at the chance to flash such an impressive resume to the masses, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp remains honest and humble when comparing his skill set to that of his NFL peers.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Evan Neal, Packers
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn was one of the hottest coaching candidates in last year’s cycle but ultimately ended up staying in Dallas. He said he learned from his first head coaching job with the Falcons that he wanted to be really selective about his second chance if he got one.
Yardbarker
Kevin O'Connell confirms that the Vikings are having a competition at center
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed on Saturday that the team is having an open competition to determine their starting center. The role has been filled by Garrett Bradbury since he was drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft, but while O'Connell referenced his solid anchor and ability in the run game, he admitted that he's had some difficulties in pass protection.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Packers, Christian Watson
Bears QB Justin Fields thinks their offense is progressing well but can still improve in all areas of the system. “I think we’re progressing every day,” Fields said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re not where we want to be yet, though, for sure… I think we can improve at everything. As long as we continue to get better every day, we’re going to be in a good position.”
FOX Sports
Packers, Bucs, Eagles highlight NFL power rankings debate
The NFL's latest power rankings list dropped courtesy of USA Today, and certain teams' placement on the countdown has fans in a collective uproar. The Rams drawing the top spot didn't surprise many, but as the list went on, several revelations were met with more scrutiny than praise. For Shannon...
