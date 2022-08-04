Read on www.dailynorseman.com
Ndamukong Suh reportedly not "remotely close" to deal with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans have waited patiently in hopes for good news on the Ndamukong Suh front. Well, there’s an update in the ongoing negotiations, which includes the Vikings and other teams vying for the services of the five-time Pro Bowler. But it isn’t a good one. KSTP’s Darren...
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Responds to Vikings' Justin Jefferson Comments
Two of the league's best receivers don't see eye to eye on their positional rankings.
FOX Sports
Broncos sign WR Shepherd to fill Patrick's roster spot
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed free agent receiver Darrius Shepherd, who played for the Green Bay Packers for two years and played this spring for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. Shepherd takes the roster spot that opened up when the Broncos' leading receiver,...
Melvin Gordon feels Broncos are 'top-tier' team
The Denver Broncos are Colin Cowherd's pick to win the AFC West. Denver possibly made the biggest splash in the offseason when it traded for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Over the last four seasons, he's ranked second in the league in passer rating (106.3), and adding him to a roster with former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers (Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton) plus emerging young talent (Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams), it's understandable to think the Broncos can win the division — a division that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey 2022: How to buy home, away gear after Seattle Seahawks trade
Quarterback play has held the Denver Broncos back since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, but president of football operations and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway made a move to address the struggles this offseason. The Broncos sent three players, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. Now, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback will try to lead the Broncos to the top of the loaded AFC West. Wilson has thrown for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns with just 87 interceptions over his 10-year career while adding 4,689 yards rushing and 23 scores on the ground. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Denver Broncos One of the Most Arrested Teams in the NFL
Remember back in the day when Denver Broncos fans used to call Raiders players criminals? Yeah, I remember. However, it seems like the tables have turned and Raiders fans can now rightfully call the Denver Broncos criminals. When it comes to arrests, the Denver Broncos have more than double the...
Russell Wilson’s fantasy football outlook for the 2022 NFL season with Broncos
After 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson is off to a new beginning. The quarterback was traded to the the Denver Broncos in exchange for multiple first-round picks and players, but it might pay out for his new team. In his last season in Seattle, Wilson had 3,113...
Stars will lead the Vikings' offense, but others will decide good or great
Outside of Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook, the Vikings have a group that must perform in order for the offense to be top notch.
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt teases weekly Josh Allen segment on new podcast
NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt is getting his own podcast. A national analyst that consistently showcases his love for the Buffalo Bills (like at the 2022 NFL draft), there is probably something in store for Bills Mafia. Via a hint, there really might be. Brandt has been doing the rounds...
Broncos' HC Nathaniel Hackett Praises Rookie TE Greg Dulcich
The rookie third-rounder finally hit the practice field and almost instantly made an impact.
