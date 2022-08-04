Read on www.backingthepack.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Related
backingthepack.com
Kevin Keatts discusses NC State’s trip to the Bahamas
NC State will lead college basketball in trips to the Bahamas this year with two. The Wolfpack will be down there for the Battle 4 Atlantis over Thanksgiving, and this weekend they’re heading down to play a couple of exhibition games. Schools are allowed these summer trips every few...
cbs17
Raleigh high school football coach talks about midnight practice session
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How can do you make football practice different and unique? You hold it at midnight and invite the entire neighborhood!. Chris Clark caught up with the Bulldogs’ head football coach Edwin Campbell to find out the genesis of this idea and what we can expect from the Southeast Raleigh High School team.
Duke more than doubles UNC in social interactions
Despite the retirement of all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski in April, interest in Duke basketball has been unmatched in these offseason months — at least on social media. According to a tweet on Friday from SkullSparks, which religiously tracks this sort of thing, the Blue Devils' primary ...
UNC Basketball: Tar Heel Fan Drops Song Honoring Leaky Black’s Return
This UNC basketball fan is extremely excited about Leaky Black’s decision to spend another year in Chapel Hill. Leaky Black used to be one of the more criticized players the UNC basketball program has had in recent memory. However, after being an integral part of the Tar Heels remarkable turnaround last season Carolina fans have come to appreciate Leaky as they should have all along.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
High school coach gets back to competitive running at big Raleigh race
RALEIGH, N.C. — Megan Mansy was a runner in college and professionally, but after two hip surgeries, she thought her days of competition were over. But with the support of her husband and runners at the Cary school where she coaches, the former N.C. State athlete has qualified for Raleigh’s biggest track race of the year, the Sir Walter Miler, on Friday night.
cbs17
Wolfpack basketball cashing in on Bahamas trip, getting taste of overseas play
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State men’s basketball team is about to embark on a business trip to the Bahamas, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any time to have some fun. “We are going to do some snorkeling, I’m going to get...
UNC Basketball Recruiting: James Brown sets official visit date
The UNC basketball recruiting team will be hosting four-star big man James Brown for an official visit this upcoming fall. After securing an official visit from four-star forward Drake Powell at the end of August, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball recruiting team added another one for this upcoming fall.
shorttrackscene.com
Ethan Johnson holds off Clay Jones in Wake County thriller
RALEIGH, NC – Ethan Johnson picked up his fourth win of the season at Wake County Speedway in a thrilling second act of a doubleheader at the quarter-mile bullring in the capital city of North Carolina. Johnson, 18, from Apex, North Carolina, started in the third position and quickly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
Top Chicago prep plans five official visits
In 2004, after committing to the Duke basketball program and becoming the Illinois Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Shaun Livingston decided to go straight to the NBA after high school. But Livingston's award-winning campaign and original pledge — although temporary — marked an extra ...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Transfers
Montverde Academy has been good to Duke lately, with RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead decamping to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Now Duke commit Sean Stewart, a rising senior, will leave his hometown of Windermere (the school is also named Windermere) to finish up at Montervde, which is just about a half-hour away. He’ll play for Kevin Boyle who, by the way, coached Kyrie Irving in high school, although at St. Patrick’s in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls
Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
cbs17
Billboard in Wake County offers up to $10k for teachers to work in Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Virginia may be trying to take some teachers out of North Carolina, and they’re offering some big incentives. A billboard on I-440 in Raleigh offers up to $10,000 for any teachers who go to work in Richmond Public Schools in Virginia. “The billboard is...
chapelboro.com
This Just In: They’re So Young
This Just In – time waits for no one. The students will be back soon, and I swear, this time they’re going to be in diapers. They get younger every year. I arrived in Chapel Hill at the end of September of 1978. It was after the arrival of that year’s students, but I fit right in with them as I was 20 years and one month old. When I met people and told them I had just come to town, they asked again and again if I had come here to go to school. No, no, I said. I was here because my husband’s job at Blue Cross had brought us here. Perhaps I should have said “Not yet.”
The votes are in, and here’s your favorite ice cream shop in the Triangle
It’s a family-owned, small-batch ice cream shop with two locations and a third possible soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
wunc.org
In North Carolina and nationwide, the Army is struggling to recruit new soldiers
The military faces a recruiting crunch so bad that some are calling it the worst since the draft ended nearly half a century ago. The Pentagon could be tens of thousands of troops short by next year. Even in North Carolina, perennially among the top five states for recruiting, local...
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at North Carolina concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, North Carolina Department of Corrections and North Carolina Department of Revenue […]
Stretch of road in Fayetteville to get extra police patrols this weekend after multiple shootings
Fayetteville, N.C. — Extra police patrols are slated for a stretch of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville this weekend after multiple shootings, injuries even death this past week. The stretch of road is lined with hotels, motels and other lodging. The mid-point for drivers traveling between New York and...
Comments / 0