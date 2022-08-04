ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
backingthepack.com

Kevin Keatts discusses NC State’s trip to the Bahamas

NC State will lead college basketball in trips to the Bahamas this year with two. The Wolfpack will be down there for the Battle 4 Atlantis over Thanksgiving, and this weekend they’re heading down to play a couple of exhibition games. Schools are allowed these summer trips every few...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh high school football coach talks about midnight practice session

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How can do you make football practice different and unique? You hold it at midnight and invite the entire neighborhood!. Chris Clark caught up with the Bulldogs’ head football coach Edwin Campbell to find out the genesis of this idea and what we can expect from the Southeast Raleigh High School team.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke more than doubles UNC in social interactions

Despite the retirement of all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski in April, interest in Duke basketball has been unmatched in these offseason months — at least on social media. According to a tweet on Friday from SkullSparks, which religiously tracks this sort of thing, the Blue Devils' primary ...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heel Fan Drops Song Honoring Leaky Black’s Return

This UNC basketball fan is extremely excited about Leaky Black’s decision to spend another year in Chapel Hill. Leaky Black used to be one of the more criticized players the UNC basketball program has had in recent memory. However, after being an integral part of the Tar Heels remarkable turnaround last season Carolina fans have come to appreciate Leaky as they should have all along.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
spectrumlocalnews.com

High school coach gets back to competitive running at big Raleigh race

RALEIGH, N.C. — Megan Mansy was a runner in college and professionally, but after two hip surgeries, she thought her days of competition were over. But with the support of her husband and runners at the Cary school where she coaches, the former N.C. State athlete has qualified for Raleigh’s biggest track race of the year, the Sir Walter Miler, on Friday night.
RALEIGH, NC
shorttrackscene.com

Ethan Johnson holds off Clay Jones in Wake County thriller

RALEIGH, NC – Ethan Johnson picked up his fourth win of the season at Wake County Speedway in a thrilling second act of a doubleheader at the quarter-mile bullring in the capital city of North Carolina. Johnson, 18, from Apex, North Carolina, started in the third position and quickly...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Smith
Person
Dave Doeren
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Top Chicago prep plans five official visits

In 2004, after committing to the Duke basketball program and becoming the Illinois Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Shaun Livingston decided to go straight to the NBA after high school. But Livingston's award-winning campaign and original pledge — although temporary — marked an extra ...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Transfers

Montverde Academy has been good to Duke lately, with RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead decamping to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Now Duke commit Sean Stewart, a rising senior, will leave his hometown of Windermere (the school is also named Windermere) to finish up at Montervde, which is just about a half-hour away. He’ll play for Kevin Boyle who, by the way, coached Kyrie Irving in high school, although at St. Patrick’s in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls

Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Packcamp#Htt#Nc State
chapelboro.com

This Just In: They’re So Young

This Just In – time waits for no one. The students will be back soon, and I swear, this time they’re going to be in diapers. They get younger every year. I arrived in Chapel Hill at the end of September of 1978. It was after the arrival of that year’s students, but I fit right in with them as I was 20 years and one month old. When I met people and told them I had just come to town, they asked again and again if I had come here to go to school. No, no, I said. I was here because my husband’s job at Blue Cross had brought us here. Perhaps I should have said “Not yet.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy