ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

August check-in on Suns offseason: Durant meeting, Sarver news...soon, final roster spot

By DamonAllred
brightsideofthesun.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.brightsideofthesun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz

The New York Knicks’ offseason has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks after the team backed off the Utah Jazz’s major asking price for star guard Donovan Mitchell in trade talks. That could be changing soon, though, as HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reports the Knicks have had three-way...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Heavy Com#Heavy Sports
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Has A Message For Arizona Cardinals Fans

On Saturday, State Farm Stadium opened its doors to welcome Cardinals fans for the "Red and White" training camp scrimmage. Star defensive end J.J. Watt was thrilled about the fan turnout for today's event. "Cards fans, just leaving the Red/White scrimmage today. Just wanted to give a quick thank you,"...
GLENDALE, AZ
FOX Sports

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ranks No. 2

Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 2, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s career highlights:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Germany
Yardbarker

Cavs Not Expected To Pursue LeBron James Next Summer

Next summer, the Cavaliers will have options. Cleveland could have nearly $30 million in cap space. And, if projections hold up, Cleveland could have a top four or five team in the East. It’s an enviable situation. But not one that includes former franchise star and basketball legend LeBron...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy