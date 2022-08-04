August check-in on Suns offseason: Durant meeting, Sarver news...soon, final roster spot

Read on www.brightsideofthesun.com
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Sends Julius Randle To Dallas
Every Batman needs a Robin. We guess. On the other hand, most of the best Batman movies don’t feature a Robin character at all. Let’s start over. Every top NBA player needs a co-star. Granted, we’ve seen one-star teams have a degree of success in the past, but...
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
deseret.com
Why the Utah Jazz went to the head of the class in ESPN’s latest offseason grades
The Utah Jazz are a step ahead of their Western Conference competition in respect to offseason moves, according to ESPN’s latest NBA offseason grades. Kevin Pelton handed the Jazz the lone A grade grade among Western Conference teams in his evaluation of how the offseason has gone so far.
ABC 15 News
Arizona man buys 6.5K Mercury tickets to support Brittney Griner, team
PHOENIX — A Phoenix man has bought out the upper deck of the last Mercury home game to help support Brittney Griner and her team. Hours after Griner learned her sentence in Russia on Thursday, Christopher Owens with Culture PHX, went to the Footprint Center to purchase the tickets.
What If The Phoenix Suns Signed This 7x NBA All-Star?
LaMarcus Aldridge is still a free agent on August 6, and I think the Phoenix Suns should consider signing him. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season.
Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis And Ben Simmons Spotted Hanging Out In Los Angeles Amid Trade Rumors
The 2022 NBA offseason has brought us many rumors, especially regarding the top title favorites before the start of last season. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were a complete disaster last campaign, getting zero playoff wins combined after looking like the best candidates to come out of their respective conferences.
On This Day In NBA History: August 4 - Devin Booker Beats The Clippers At The Buzzer
On this day in 2020, Devin Booker scored a total of 35 points and hit an improbable game-winning shot at the buzzer against the Los Angeles Clippers to keep the Phoenix Suns undefeated record in the NBA Bubble.
Yardbarker
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
The New York Knicks’ offseason has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks after the team backed off the Utah Jazz’s major asking price for star guard Donovan Mitchell in trade talks. That could be changing soon, though, as HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reports the Knicks have had three-way...
Jae Crowder’s latest social media activity hints at him wanting to return to Miami Heat
Early in the 2022 NBA offseason, the Miami Heat were dealt a major blow when they lost veteran forward P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers offered Tucker a three-year deal, and he took the offer. Now, the Heat are without the sharpshooting defender. As a result, one player...
Jamal Crawford Thinks Kevin Durant Would Be A Great NBA Owner For An Expansion Team In Seattle: "They Would Be Over The Moon, He Would Do An Unbelievable Job."
The talks of the NBA eventually expanding to include 2 new teams keep getting stronger every time we hear something new about it. Recently, LeBron James openly came out to announce his intention of owning a franchise in Las Vegas. If Vegas is one destination, where would the other team...
Look: JJ Watt Has A Message For Arizona Cardinals Fans
On Saturday, State Farm Stadium opened its doors to welcome Cardinals fans for the "Red and White" training camp scrimmage. Star defensive end J.J. Watt was thrilled about the fan turnout for today's event. "Cards fans, just leaving the Red/White scrimmage today. Just wanted to give a quick thank you,"...
Where Does Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Young NBA Players?
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins breaks down the best of the NBA's under-25 generation.
FOX Sports
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ranks No. 2
Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 2, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s career highlights:
NBA Fans Debate Who Comes Off The Bench Between Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, Steve Nash, Allen Iveson, Carmelo Anthony, And Dwight Howard
With the offseason in full swing, we're still months away from the start of NBA action. For diehard basketball fans around the globe, this period of the year can be long and grueling. So, to compensate, fans on social media engage in all types of debates and narratives about their...
Yardbarker
Cavs Not Expected To Pursue LeBron James Next Summer
Next summer, the Cavaliers will have options. Cleveland could have nearly $30 million in cap space. And, if projections hold up, Cleveland could have a top four or five team in the East. It’s an enviable situation. But not one that includes former franchise star and basketball legend LeBron...
