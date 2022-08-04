Only 5,360 Votes Counted in Arizona Primary Wednesday, Kari Lake Still Leads

Read on arizonasuntimes.com
Anon Ymous
3d ago
Maricopa County gave a plausible sounding explanation on their Twitter. The only problem? EVERY other county has done ON election day what they claim is taking time. They are either incompetent or malicious, there is no other possibility.
Maria Trevisone Hatch
3d ago
In all my years I would never have thought Maricopa County would be such a disaster when it came to election. I don't care what party you are for , this is unexcusable. Arizona has sure changed in the last few years. Our voting laws need to be upheld , period...
seabee
3d ago
I’m as confident as Kari that she will win. The day of voting and outside of maracopa county heavily favors her. Plus she is a TRUMP endorsed candidate 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸nuff said
