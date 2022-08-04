ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Alumna awarded prestigious scholarship to the University of Cambridge

By Contributing Writer
fiu.edu
 2 days ago
Read on news.fiu.edu

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wolbbaltimore.com

I Left America For Vacation In Africa And Never Came Back

Almost a decade ago, I left my promising job in New York City to move to Ethiopia. Now I have a business, a husband, and a daughter in a world that did not quite raise me. Descending from Ethiopian roots and an upbringing overflowing with Habesha culture is a heavy crown I wear with prestige. However, being the first person in my family born and raised in the United States of America is a hat I wear with pride. Having the best of both worlds within me and blossoming into the woman I have become, yet, I still feel like an outsider in both countries. Home is where the heart is and right now my heart is in Ethiopia but America is my home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient DNA Suggests That Native Americans Originate From China

Black Foot, Standing Bear, Big Eagle, Sioux. Three members of the Sioux tribe pose in Indian Village, 1898Boston Public Library/Unsplash. There have been previous studies that speculated on the origin of Ancient Native Americans. It is said that Native Americans came to America about 15,000 years ago, but their exact location from where they originated has always been foggy due to the lack of evidence.
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
City
Miami, FL
Phys.org

International researchers confirm museum shrunken head as human remains

Researchers from Western University have verified the authenticity of a South American tsantsa (shrunken head) as human remains, an important step in the global effort toward decolonization and preserving and understanding Indigenous history. The findings were published today in the high impact journal PLOS One. Using clinical computed tomography (CT)...
MUSEUMS
Smithonian

Archaeologists Find 12,000-Year-Old Human Footprints in Utah

While driving to an archaeological dig site on an Air Force base in Utah, Cornell researcher Thomas Urban looked out his window and noticed a handful of tracks on the ground outside. He and his colleague, archaeologist Daron Duke, stopped the truck for a closer look, and discovered what appeared to be bare human footprints preserved in the desert salt flat.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Scholarships#College#Fiu
Phys.org

Oldest DNA from domesticated American horse lends credence to shipwreck folklore

An abandoned Caribbean colony unearthed centuries after it had been forgotten and a case of mistaken identity in the archaeological record have conspired to rewrite the history of a barrier island off the Virginia and Maryland coasts. These seemingly unrelated threads were woven together when Nicolas Delsol, a postdoctoral researcher...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

New Mexico mammoths among best evidence for early humans in North America

About 37,000 years ago, a mother mammoth and her calf met their end at the hands of human beings. Bones from the butchering site record how humans shaped pieces of their long bones into disposable blades to break down their carcasses, and rendered their fat over a fire. But a key detail sets this site apart from others from this era. It's in New Mexico—a place where most archaeological evidence does not place humans until tens of thousands of years later.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Detailed ‘spike maps’ show world’s population clusters like never before

Determining the population of crammed megacities can be difficult, but a series of population spike maps have made the task much clearer.These maps visualise population density as spikes, with the height of each spike representing the volume of people living in one area.Alasdair Rae, a former professor of urban studies and planning at the University of Sheffield, used the EU’s population density data, and mapping tool Aerialod to create the 3D-rendered maps.With no borders between nations or states on the images, they provide an insight into human migration and settlement.Traditional population density maps are coloured but flat, making it more...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

No, the human brain did not shrink 3,000 years ago: research

Did the 12th century B.C.E.—a time when humans were forging great empires and developing new forms of written text—coincide with an evolutionary reduction in brain size? Think again, says a UNLV-led team of researchers who refute a hypothesis that's growing increasingly popular among the science community. Last year,...
AGRICULTURE
Atlas Obscura

Meiji University Museum’s Criminal Materials Department

One of Japan’s top private universities, Meiji University has its main campus in the Kanda area of Tokyo, in addition to several research centers and a museum exhibiting unique collections inherited from three different museums: archaeology, commodities, and criminal materials, established in 1952, 1951, and 1929, respectively. The archaeological...
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy