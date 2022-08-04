Destination Sturgeon Bay celebrates its maritime history with fireworks, bloody marys

Read on doorcountydailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Staffing shortage closes Resch Aquatic Center for the summer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the last day people could get out and beat the heat at Resch Aquatic Center on the west side of Green Bay. Due to staffing issues, the pool had to close early for the year. Joannes Aquatic Center on the east side will remain...
WBAY Green Bay
NEW Zoo treetop Canopy Tour opens
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement is soaring at the NEW Zoo -- or rather, over the NEW Zoo -- as a new attraction opens Saturday, August 6. The Neil Anderson Canopy Tour takes guests on a treetop walk from the Adventure Park to the zoo. The path goes through...
wtaq.com
Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County re-enters high COVID-19 community level
You are being recommended to mask up indoors and take other precautions as Door County re-enters the high community level for COVID-19. Door County has been in and out of the three different community levels since the Centers for Disease Control introduced the new way to track disease activity earlier this year. Since the beginning of June, Door County has spent approximately three weeks in the high level and four weeks in each of the medium and low levels. Community levels are determined by case rate per 100,000 population, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population, and percentage of staffed inpatient beds used by those with confirmed COVID-19.
Door County Pulse
Clearing Out Woldt’s Corner
To make room for the construction of a new, three-unit commercial building with a drive-through that will include a Starbucks at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue in Sturgeon Bay, one of the cottages that had been removed behind the former Woldt’s Corner Pub was for sale through DeVooght House Lifters while perched on a trailer last weekend. The main building will be torn down. Photos by Kevin Boneske.
doorcountydailynews.com
Dairy project looks to repeat State Fair success
The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off this week, and while you may go for the deep-fried cheese curds and cream puffs, youth from Door and Kewaunee counties are shooting for something bigger. Last year, the dairy project, comprised of 4-H members from Kewaunee and Door counties, earned first place for large county herdsmanship at the fair. In addition to having great-looking dairy cattle, judges for the herdsmanship prize look at the cleanliness of the animals and the place they call home at the Wisconsin State Fair during the event’s opening weekend. This means constantly sweeping up the paths near the cows, picking out the bits of hay from their water, and even turning buckets into portable bathrooms. Hunter Guilette is among the over 20 exhibitors from Door and Kewaunee counties showing dairy cattle at the Wisconsin State Fair. He has already experienced some success at the fair, taking second place among all 17-year-old exhibitors showing dairy cattle. Guilette says it is all about the hard work he and his fellow exhibitors have put in up to this point.
Door County Pulse
Kwik Trip Store Takes Shape
The scale of the Kwik Trip development on Egg Harbor Road in Sturgeon Bay is visible as the store-and-car-wash site takes shape. The development encompasses roughly 4.5 acres and required the purchase of seven separate properties that fronted the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Egg Harbor Road and the 1600 block of Alabama Street. Those lots contained five homes, several storage buildings and the Malvetz Furniture store.
doorcountydailynews.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters prepares for cornhole event
One of your favorite backyard games is being featured as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sister of Door County. The organization is hosting its second annual Kornhole for Kids event, where 24 teams compete for prizes on August 20th at Apple Valley Lanes in Sturgeon Bay. Proceeds go to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Door County, which like many organizations, had to play the waiting game as they tried to balance connecting youth with adults during the pandemic. Coordinator Patti O’Rourke is happy they are back to forming those meaningful connections again as they close in on their pre-pandemic level of 120 matches.
In the UP, a new chapter begins in 20-year clash over gold mine
MENOMINEE, MI — Guy “Anahkwet” Reiter was in his twenties when he first began actively opposing an open-pit gold mine along the banks of the Menominee River. Today, Reiter is 42 and has three kids. But the years haven’t tamed his dislike for the proposed Back Forty mine near Stephenson in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which he says he would lay down his life to try and stop.
seehafernews.com
Bank First Promotes Home Grown Talent to Vice-President-Retail Loan Operations Officer
Officials at Bank First have announced the promotion of AJ Spackman to Assistant Vice-President-Retail Loan Operations Officer. Spackman began his career at Bank First in 2012 as a teller. He transitioned to Retail Underwriting, beginning as a Specialist, was later promoted to Retail Underwriting Officer, and most recently held the...
Fox11online.com
Nearly 500 animals removed from Kiel property, shelter in need of donations, volunteers
(WLUK) -- The Lakeshore Humane Society says it needs help from volunteers after taking in nearly 500 animals from a Manitowoc County property. The shelter was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to take in the animals after a compliant was filed about their living conditions at a farm located in rural Kiel, within the township of Schleswig.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
doorcountydailynews.com
Bays sail into the mystic, second place on 105.1 The GOAT
The Sister Bay Bays clinched at least a share of second place in the Door County Baseball League with a 5-1 victory over Institute Friday night. Institute was trying to play the role of spoiler and make the Bays have to play in a tie-breaking playoff game the following week if West Jacksonport comes away with a win this weekend.
doorcountydailynews.com
Brian J. Quistorff
Brian J. Quistorff, 57, Green Bay, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022. He was born to Gerald R. and the late Ruth L. (Krueger) Quistorff on May 16, 1965. As per Brian’s wishes, his final resting ceremony will be private. McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
wtaq.com
Plans Move Forward for 12-Story Condo Near Lambeau Field
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164...
wnflsports.com
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Right lane now open on WIS 172 in Allouez after a vehicle was on fire
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 3:08 p.m. ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDot has provided an update on the vehicle fire that caused the right lane of WIS 172 to close for a period of time on Saturday afternoon. Officials say that the incident has been cleared, and all lanes of...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
