ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Mayor Elorza, Community Partners Announce Immigration Legal Assistance and COVID-19 Recovery Program

providenceri.gov
 2 days ago
Read on www.providenceri.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
providenceri.gov

Statement from Providence City Council President John Igliozzi

“Today, the mayor has indicated he will veto the Council’s approved resolution, which would place 10 ballot questions in front of Providence voters this November – including the decision to create a hybrid school board of elected and appointed members. The mayor’s reckless actions are precisely why the...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy