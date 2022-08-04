ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

natureworldnews.com

Three Killer Plants Invaded the UK; What Are These Infamous Plants?

Only a small portion of the tens of thousands of non-native species started growing in British gardens escaped to becoming invasive. However, the phrase invading non-natives has a slightly Farage-esque feel to it. Coming in the UK, these alien plants steal nutrients, confuse pollinators, and wipe out biodiversity. Killer plants.
scitechdaily.com

American Forests Are Being Overrun by Invasive Species

A recent plant survey discovered that numerous invasive non-native species are prospering in Ohio. Invasive species that have been introduced to the United States over the last century are displacing numerous native plants, according to a recent botanical assessment of southwest Ohio. In order to determine how the Queen City’s...
House Digest

15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades

As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
House Digest

15 Ground Cover Plants You Should Grow Instead Of Grass In Your Yard

There are a number of reasons replacing traditional turf grass in your yard is a good idea. The variations allow beauty and uniqueness and tend to be environmentally beneficial, often requiring less watering and energy-laden upkeep like pruning and mowing. Well-chosen groundcovers also assist in keeping your yard or neighborhood more ecologically diverse and solve common problems like erosion or drought conditions.
Tree Hugger

Gophers Are the Only Non-Human Mammals That Farm

Humans aren’t the only farmers in the animal kingdom. Pocket gophers live underground, creating and inhabiting an elaborate tunnel system. But while they’re making and moving through this subterranean labyrinth, they are also tending fields of roots. Researchers who have studied the animals say that makes the rodents the only non-human mammal that farms for a living.
Popular Science

The curious case of an endangered wildcat and a disappearing fruit tree

To anyone with an interest in the fate of the world’s wildlife, it’s a familiar story: Bringing back predators like wolves and wildcats is crucial to re-wilding ecosystems. The most famous example might be the return of gray wolves to Yellowstone National Park in 1995, and its ripple effect on other species, including plants. The wolves’ presence after 70 years forced elk herds in certain areas to start moving again, which then gave the willow and aspen they had over-browsed a chance to regrow. That, in turn, provided beavers with enough sticks and logs to make a comeback of their own—from eight colonies in 1953 to 100 colonies today.
The Guardian

‘Walking’ forest of 1,000 trees transforms Dutch city​

It is less of a marathon and more of an amble. But then a “walking forest” of 1,000 trees was never going to move at speed. Since May, volunteers have been transporting the native trees planted in wooden containers along a 3.5km stretch through the centre of the northern Dutch city of Leeuwarden, giving people an opportunity to experience an alternative, greener future.
CBS Chicago

Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago

TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
