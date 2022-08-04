ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Sweetwater opens online used gear marketplace, The Sweetwater Gear Exchange

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Flower Pedals debuts the digitally controlled, MIDI-compatible analog Sunflower Deluxe Tremolo

With preset-saving powers, primary and secondary parameters and a bouquet of other appointments, Flower Pedals' latest offering looks to be a bona fide tour de tremolo. Flower Pedals has a bit of a reputation when it comes to eyebrow-raising effects pedals. Case in point is its Hosta foot rocker-free wah pedal, which ditched the widely used design template entirely.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar World#Business Industry#Linus Business
natureworldnews.com

Cave Explorers Discover the Deepest Known Cave in Australia

Last Saturday, a party of investigators found 'Delta Variant', a 401-meter-deep tunnel in Tasmania's Niggly-Growling Swallet underground complex inside the Junee-Florentine karst region. Australia's Deepest Known Cave. Underground scientists have navigated what is now Australia's deepest existing cave. Its profundity is roughly 4 meters greater than that of its predecessor,...
LIFESTYLE
Guitar World Magazine

Spector NS Dimension 4SFB review

Top-quality tonewoods, electronics and construction add to an elegant and timeless design. The Dimension is the second of two new bass guitars from Spector released last year, the first being the Ethos. Both are made in Korea and share a similar body shape and through-neck construction. We were particularly impressed...
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Best pedals for classic rock 2022: killer stompboxes to help you recreate the tones of the rock elite

Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Deep Purple are just a few of the names that have not only cemented themselves into the popular zeitgeist with mega cross-over hit songs but have produced searing guitar tones that guitarists will be trying to recreate forever more. So, if you are among the many players mesmerized by the tones of legendary acts from the '70s and '80s, then this guide to the best pedals for classic rock is exactly what you've been looking for.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
notebookcheck.net

Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging

The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
ELECTRONICS
Louder

Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best

Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Alter Bridge unleash destructive dual-guitar action in explosive new single, Silver Tongue

In the second song shared from forthcoming studio album Pawns & Kings, Mark Tremonti decommissions the guitar solos to go all in with Myles Kennedy on the riffs. Last month, Alter Bridge announced Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh full-length studio record, due this October, which was previewed with the effort’s hard-hitting title track.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Boss RE-2 Space Echo review

On almost every front, the RE-2 has knocked it out of the park. It sounds good, it looks good, and it’s fun to use. There’s been speculation about a compact Space Echo emulation for years, ever since a photoshop mockup went viral on pedal forums. Boss, with their ear to the ground, couldn’t have failed to notice.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Prey review

Unashamedly violent, surprisingly poignant, and simplistically effective, Prey is the best Predator movie since the 1987 original. It packs plenty into its 97-minute runtime; simultaneously honouring the Predator films that have come before while freshening things up for a whole new audience. It's a tad exposition heavy and its plot may seem derivative to some. Overall, though, Prey is the entertaining sci-fi flick that Predator fans have spent the past 30-plus years hunting for.
MOVIES
TechRadar

A fearsome new botnet is rapidly gaining momentum

An old, infamous trojan has been forked, with the new variant being used to attack Linux SSH servers, experts have warned. However, unlike the original malware, whose purpose was quite clear, researchers are not yet sure what the operators are up to this time around. Cybersecurity researchers from Fortinet detected...
COMPUTERS
Family Handyman

Who Makes My Tools?

Ever find yourself wondering who makes the tools we all spend so much money on? Perhaps you’ve wondered whether certain tools from different brands are actually the same, just with different names, prices and paint jobs. Or maybe you’ve just wanted to know where your tool was made.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy