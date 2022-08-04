Sweetwater opens online used gear marketplace, The Sweetwater Gear Exchange

Read on www.guitarworld.com
Guitar World Magazine
Demand for female and non-binary artists' signature guitars outstripping supply, says Reverb
According to the online gear retailer, such models have a higher sell-through rate compared to any other signature six-string currently on the site. Online gear retailer Reverb has revealed that the supply of signature guitars of female and non-binary artists is insufficient to keep up with high levels of consumer demand.
Guitar World Magazine
Flower Pedals debuts the digitally controlled, MIDI-compatible analog Sunflower Deluxe Tremolo
With preset-saving powers, primary and secondary parameters and a bouquet of other appointments, Flower Pedals' latest offering looks to be a bona fide tour de tremolo. Flower Pedals has a bit of a reputation when it comes to eyebrow-raising effects pedals. Case in point is its Hosta foot rocker-free wah pedal, which ditched the widely used design template entirely.
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia’s staggering guitar genius is front and center in this full-band playthrough of Neurotica
Tim Henson, Scott LePage, Clay Gober and Clay Aeschliman showcase their chemistry in an exemplary performance featuring a brace of eye-catching Ibanez guitars. We had to wait three years for all-new Polyphia material, but now the prog rock outfit is producing the content thick and fast. Since the band made...
Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Cave Explorers Discover the Deepest Known Cave in Australia
Last Saturday, a party of investigators found 'Delta Variant', a 401-meter-deep tunnel in Tasmania's Niggly-Growling Swallet underground complex inside the Junee-Florentine karst region. Australia's Deepest Known Cave. Underground scientists have navigated what is now Australia's deepest existing cave. Its profundity is roughly 4 meters greater than that of its predecessor,...
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Collen says today’s bands lack “star power” and argues that “the TikTok and YouTube crowd” are part of the problem
Collen is yet to hear an artist Def Leppard can “pass the baton” to, and is waiting to hear bands of a similar caliber to Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Nirvana and The Sex Pistols. Phil Collen was recently asked to name an artist that Def Leppard...
Guitar World Magazine
Spector NS Dimension 4SFB review
Top-quality tonewoods, electronics and construction add to an elegant and timeless design. The Dimension is the second of two new bass guitars from Spector released last year, the first being the Ethos. Both are made in Korea and share a similar body shape and through-neck construction. We were particularly impressed...
CARS・
Guitar World Magazine
Best pedals for classic rock 2022: killer stompboxes to help you recreate the tones of the rock elite
Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Deep Purple are just a few of the names that have not only cemented themselves into the popular zeitgeist with mega cross-over hit songs but have produced searing guitar tones that guitarists will be trying to recreate forever more. So, if you are among the many players mesmerized by the tones of legendary acts from the '70s and '80s, then this guide to the best pedals for classic rock is exactly what you've been looking for.
Tiny House Kits for DIY Homeowners
Build your dream tiny home faster and at a fraction of the cost.
notebookcheck.net
Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging
The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
Guitar World Magazine
Alter Bridge unleash destructive dual-guitar action in explosive new single, Silver Tongue
In the second song shared from forthcoming studio album Pawns & Kings, Mark Tremonti decommissions the guitar solos to go all in with Myles Kennedy on the riffs. Last month, Alter Bridge announced Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh full-length studio record, due this October, which was previewed with the effort’s hard-hitting title track.
Guitar World Magazine
Boss RE-2 Space Echo review
On almost every front, the RE-2 has knocked it out of the park. It sounds good, it looks good, and it’s fun to use. There’s been speculation about a compact Space Echo emulation for years, ever since a photoshop mockup went viral on pedal forums. Boss, with their ear to the ground, couldn’t have failed to notice.
Guitar World Magazine
Slipknot dial back the tempo on Yen, the brooding third single from their upcoming album, The End, So Far
Yen finds the Iowa metal juggernaut in less frenzied, more expansive form than on previous singles The Chapeltown Rag and The Dying Song (Time to Sing) Slipknot have released Yen, the third single from their highly anticipated seventh studio album, The End, So Far. While the album’s first two singles...
TechRadar
Prey review
Unashamedly violent, surprisingly poignant, and simplistically effective, Prey is the best Predator movie since the 1987 original. It packs plenty into its 97-minute runtime; simultaneously honouring the Predator films that have come before while freshening things up for a whole new audience. It's a tad exposition heavy and its plot may seem derivative to some. Overall, though, Prey is the entertaining sci-fi flick that Predator fans have spent the past 30-plus years hunting for.
A fearsome new botnet is rapidly gaining momentum
An old, infamous trojan has been forked, with the new variant being used to attack Linux SSH servers, experts have warned. However, unlike the original malware, whose purpose was quite clear, researchers are not yet sure what the operators are up to this time around. Cybersecurity researchers from Fortinet detected...
Who Makes My Tools?
Ever find yourself wondering who makes the tools we all spend so much money on? Perhaps you’ve wondered whether certain tools from different brands are actually the same, just with different names, prices and paint jobs. Or maybe you’ve just wanted to know where your tool was made.
If You Have No Clue What Web3 Is, You're Not Alone. Here's a Breakdown of the Future of the Internet.
You almost can't escape the buzz surrounding NFTs, cryptocurrency and Web3. Some say these technologies will come to revolutionize every aspect of society. Others say this is a pipe dream. As the majority of entrepreneurs are not tech-focused, it may be challenging to get a grasp on Web3 and what...
Not All 'Shrunken Heads' in Museums Are Real. But There's a Way to Tell
Reduced to the size of an apple with their eyes and lips stitched shut, it's easy to forget that these iconic shrunken heads are, in fact, the remains of real humans who once lived and breathed. For centuries, the famous relics (known as tsantsas) of the indigenous Ecuadorean Shuar people...
