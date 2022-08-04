Read on www.buckeyesports.com
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
buckeyesports.com
Four-Star Linebacker Arvell Reese Commits To Ohio State
Ohio State picked up its first linebacker commitment of the 2023 class on Saturday. Cleveland Glenville four-star linebacker Arvell Reese (6-3, 212) announced his intention to join the Buckeyes on Twitter. Reese is the No. 20 linebacker and No. 7 recruit out of Ohio in the class, according to 247Sports composite score. He picked Ohio State over Alabama, Iowa and Penn State, among others.
Day Believes Ohio State Needs To Prove Itself In 2022
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day hasn’t minced his words this offseason about how important it will be for his team to establish dominance in 2022. Last week, Day said an 11-2 season with a Rose Bowl win is suitable for most college football programs, but it’s not an achievement for Ohio State. In Columbus, the expectation is for the Buckeyes to win a Big Ten Championship, reach the College Football Playoff and claim a national title. Day’s squad didn’t accomplish any of those feats in 2021.
Ohio State, Ryan Day Setting Early Tone For Fall Camp
Asked about what Ohio State is focusing on entering fall camp, head coach Ryan Day had three simple goals for the team to focus on. “For the whole team it’s toughness, discipline and skill. Those are the three areas we want to focus on,” he said. “The reason we say that is because we have to keep each other upright, we’ve got to take care of each other, we’ve got to work with each other, but at the same time we have to build that callous and that edge.”
Devin Royal’s Ohio Roots Drive Him To Commitment To The Buckeyes
Devin Royal had a difficult decision to make on Wednesday, deciding between staying in his home state and committing to Ohio State or leaving the confines of Ohio for Michigan State or Alabama. The Pickerington Central four-star small forward ultimately decided to remain in the Buckeye State, giving Ohio State...
Ohio State’s Fall Camp Begins On Thursday
Ohio State’s fall camp is set to begin, which means college football is right around the corner. The Buckeyes will settle in for the first of 25 preseason practice sessions on Thursday in preparation for the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. “As we head into the...
