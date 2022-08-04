ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyesports.com

Four-Star Linebacker Arvell Reese Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State picked up its first linebacker commitment of the 2023 class on Saturday. Cleveland Glenville four-star linebacker Arvell Reese (6-3, 212) announced his intention to join the Buckeyes on Twitter. Reese is the No. 20 linebacker and No. 7 recruit out of Ohio in the class, according to 247Sports composite score. He picked Ohio State over Alabama, Iowa and Penn State, among others.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Day Believes Ohio State Needs To Prove Itself In 2022

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day hasn’t minced his words this offseason about how important it will be for his team to establish dominance in 2022. Last week, Day said an 11-2 season with a Rose Bowl win is suitable for most college football programs, but it’s not an achievement for Ohio State. In Columbus, the expectation is for the Buckeyes to win a Big Ten Championship, reach the College Football Playoff and claim a national title. Day’s squad didn’t accomplish any of those feats in 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State, Ryan Day Setting Early Tone For Fall Camp

Asked about what Ohio State is focusing on entering fall camp, head coach Ryan Day had three simple goals for the team to focus on. “For the whole team it’s toughness, discipline and skill. Those are the three areas we want to focus on,” he said. “The reason we say that is because we have to keep each other upright, we’ve got to take care of each other, we’ve got to work with each other, but at the same time we have to build that callous and that edge.”
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Devin Royal’s Ohio Roots Drive Him To Commitment To The Buckeyes

Devin Royal had a difficult decision to make on Wednesday, deciding between staying in his home state and committing to Ohio State or leaving the confines of Ohio for Michigan State or Alabama. The Pickerington Central four-star small forward ultimately decided to remain in the Buckeye State, giving Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State’s Fall Camp Begins On Thursday

Ohio State’s fall camp is set to begin, which means college football is right around the corner. The Buckeyes will settle in for the first of 25 preseason practice sessions on Thursday in preparation for the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. “As we head into the...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy