Read on www.hobbsnews.com
Related
Hobbs News-Sun
Two charged in May shooting of 3-year-old
Two individuals, including a 17-year-old, were charged this week in connection with a May shooting of a 3-year-old boy. Amy Lee Flores, 30, of Hobbs, was arrested by deputies from the Lea County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a fourth-degree felony, in connection with the shooting.
everythinglubbock.com
Officers called to home in Lea Co., discover homicide and make arrest
TATUM, New Mexico— Deputies from the Lea County Sheriff’s Office were called on Sunday just after 9:00a.m. to a home near the 700 block of S Cobern for a disturbance and then discovered a homicide. Once LCSO arrived, deputies were told someone on the scene knew of a...
seminolesentinel.com
Wednesday Wreck South 385
Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle rollover 6 miles south of Seminole. No other details available at this time.
Dozens of police reports weren’t enough to save Hobbs 11-year-old stabbed to death, family says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The sister of 11-year-old Bruce Johnson, Jr., who was stabbed to death in Hobbs, says dozens of reports to police weren’t enough to save his life. Mary Johnson was charged with the murder of her son and remains hospitalized at UMC. Police said she stabbed herself herself after stabbing “Buddy,” as he […]
Comments / 1