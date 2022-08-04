ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

Hobbs News-Sun

Two charged in May shooting of 3-year-old

Two individuals, including a 17-year-old, were charged this week in connection with a May shooting of a 3-year-old boy. Amy Lee Flores, 30, of Hobbs, was arrested by deputies from the Lea County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a fourth-degree felony, in connection with the shooting.
HOBBS, NM
seminolesentinel.com

Wednesday Wreck South 385

Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle rollover 6 miles south of Seminole. No other details available at this time.
SEMINOLE, TX

