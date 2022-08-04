Why Marpai (MRAI) Is Buying Maestro Health For $22.1 Million

Read on pulse2.com
DoorDash (DASH) Stock: Why Its Trending Today
The DoorDash (DASH) stock is trending today as the volume is more than double the usual volume. This is why. The DoorDash (DASH) stock is trending today as the volume is more than double the usual volume. And the price fell over 1.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results.
Splitit Partners With letus to Bring Installment Billing to Rental Market
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Splitit is partnering with letus, a cloud-based payment platform for the rental market, via an Installments-as-a-Service integration. The collaboration lets tenants extend expenses like rent or security deposits across several monthly payments on the credit card of their choice with no additional interest charges, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release. Splitit offers a white-label installments solution that provides an application programming interface (API) integration, which enables letus to deliver a branded experience embedded in the platform.
Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Stock: Why It Increased 10.96%
The stock price of Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) increased by 10.96% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) increased by 10.96% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s Q2 2022 results. Avalo Therapeutics reported a Q2 GAAP EPS of...
Remitly (RELY) Stock: Why It Increased 11.42%
The stock price of Remitly (RELY) increased by 11.42% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Remitly (RELY) – a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world – jumped up by 11.42% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Remitly’s second quarter results.
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate August 2022 Payments?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance for low- and no-income households. While the U.S. Department...
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It Out: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement. One of the most...
Peraso (PRSO) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.5% Today
The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Peraso announcing the company has received purchase orders from multiple leading Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customers totaling $6.4 million.
Atlassian (TEAM) Stock: Why It Increased 16.57%
The stock price of Atlassian (TEAM) increased by 16.57% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Atlassian (TEAM) increased by 16.57% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s fourth-quarter results. Atlassian had reported a Q4 EPS of $0.27, which was...
DoubleVerify (DV) Stock: Why It Increased 5.45%
The stock price of DoubleVerify (DV) increased by 5.45% in the previous trading session. The stock price of DoubleVerify (DV) increased by 5.45% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s second-quarter results. DoubleVerify had reported a Q2 EPS of $0.06, which was $0.04 lower than...
Lucid Group (LCID) Stock: Why It Fell Over 12% Today
The stock price of Lucid Group (LCID) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Lucid Group (LCID) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Lucid Group reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.33),...
Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Stock: Why It Fell 2.78%
The stock price of Lumen Technologies (LUMN) fell by 2.78% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Lumen Technologies (LUMN) fell by 2.78% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, the company reported a Q2...
Skin Care Brand RéVive Said to Be Mulling Deal Options
RéVive has been evaluating its deal options, according to industry sources. The skin care brand, which just celebrated its 25th year, has been working with investment bank JP Morgan to consider a deal and is said to have a few interested parties based in Asia, sources confirmed, noting that the brand has around $30 million in sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $3 million. RéVive did not respond to request for comment and JP Morgan declined to comment.
Up Close: In Conversation with Stibo Systems’ Miriam Molino Sánchez
Click here to read the full article. Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Miriam Molino Sánchez, head of global retail practice at master data management platform Stibo Systems, discusses weighing the sustainable impact of choices and how her company is making data more accessible and actionable. Name: Miriam Molino Sánchez Title: Head of global retail practice Company: Stibo Systems Tell us about your company’s latest product introduction: More companies are aiming to introduce cloud-based data management to get data on the fly and...
March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies
Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock: Why It Surged 23.23%
The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. BioCryst had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), which was $0.02 higher than analyst estimates of ($0.34)....
Society Pass (SOPA) Stock: Why It Surged Over 40% Today
The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to the company’s Q2 2022 and H1 2022 results. Below are the highlights:
