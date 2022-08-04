ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY 12 News

WVU to charge students for parking at the Coliseum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Parking Management announced it will begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there will […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Vukovcan: Pitt Vs. West Virginia is a Real Rivalry, Needs to Happen Every Year

The best thing about sports, in particular college sports, are rivalries between particular schools. There is nothing better than legitimate hatred and smack talk between the schools and the two fan bases. No matter how hard they’ve tried, since joining the ACC Conference, Pitt hasn’t had a real rival in which both sides could enjoy this type of back and forth.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Woodsdale Elementary “man trap” almost ready for school year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling drivers–you’ve probably taken notice of all the construction at Woodsdale Elementary School. Renovations have stretched from last year into this one, with crews still hard at work on a safety-minded remodel. It’s one of the Friendly City’s most visible education buildings—and that’s why Principal Ashlea Minch says the security upgrades […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown native to show off BBQ skills on Food Network show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown native is set to show off his cookout skills in a new Food Network series. Luke Darnell is now the pitmaster of Old Virginia Smoke in Bristow, Virginia, which is about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C. Old Virginia Smoke is a catering service as well as a regular […]
#Honors College#Localevent#Local Life#University President#Festival#Fallfest#Milan Puskar Stadium#The Rec Center Pool Party#Academic Affairs
WBOY 12 News

WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend

LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WV sales tax weekend begins today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
heinzhistorycenter.org

Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History

In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
24hip-hop.com

Meet Rising star: StevenFatt

StevenFatt is an indie rap artist that has been hard at work creating a buzz from the ground up. The Morgantown, West Virginia bred artist is determined to make his name know when it is all said and done. He has been consistent with putting out content on Youtube. With...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County Native, NDHS Graduate Jarrod West in Line for Major Honors in New Zealand Pro League

It has been quite a first year of professional basketball for former Notre Dame all-stater and Harrison County native Jarrod West in New. As a member of the Nelson Giants and the New Zealand National Baksetball League (NBL), West has consistently been a leader on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. After completing a Division I career that started at Marshall and ended a Louisville, that is not a surprise as he was solid consistently on both ends of the D-I floor.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
CHARLESTON, WV
morgantownmag.com

Cheers to Outdoor Dining Downtown

Gibbie’s has proven the concept—now let’s see some more restaurants join in. If you’ve been down High Street this summer, you may have felt a stab of table envy when you passed Gibbie’s Pub & Eatery. It’s the only restaurant so far to take advantage of the city’s arrangements for sidewalk dining downtown, and boy has it been popular.
WTRF- 7News

Pet Of The Week: Fawn

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Meet this sweet, loving, 7-month-old boy Fawn on this week’s Pet of the Week. Fawn came to the Marshall County Animal Shelter as a stray and has been at the shelter for a little over a month. Since arriving at the shelter Fawn has learned how to walk on a leash, […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

