WVU to charge students for parking at the Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Parking Management announced it will begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there will […]
WDTV
FCS transfers fit the DNA of West Virginia and the Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Shadon Brown broke down the reason FCS players fit right on in at WVU. When bringing in transfers, the Mountaineers are looking for the right kind of guys, the ones that fit the mold of a West Virginia grit and grind mindset. “I know there’s good...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Vukovcan: Pitt Vs. West Virginia is a Real Rivalry, Needs to Happen Every Year
The best thing about sports, in particular college sports, are rivalries between particular schools. There is nothing better than legitimate hatred and smack talk between the schools and the two fan bases. No matter how hard they’ve tried, since joining the ACC Conference, Pitt hasn’t had a real rival in which both sides could enjoy this type of back and forth.
WDTV
West Virginia Academy kicks off schoolyear as one of the first charter schools in the state
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - School is now in session for one of West Virginia’s first charter schools. 5′s John Blashke has the story. For the first time, students are in the classroom of one of West Virginia’s first charter schools. West Virginia Academy in Morgantown began its...
Fairmont Medical Center holds ribbon cutting
WVU Medicine's Fairmont Medical Center celebrated the opening of its main entrance during a ribbon cutting they held on the morning of August 5.
Woodsdale Elementary “man trap” almost ready for school year
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling drivers–you’ve probably taken notice of all the construction at Woodsdale Elementary School. Renovations have stretched from last year into this one, with crews still hard at work on a safety-minded remodel. It’s one of the Friendly City’s most visible education buildings—and that’s why Principal Ashlea Minch says the security upgrades […]
Morgantown native to show off BBQ skills on Food Network show
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown native is set to show off his cookout skills in a new Food Network series. Luke Darnell is now the pitmaster of Old Virginia Smoke in Bristow, Virginia, which is about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C. Old Virginia Smoke is a catering service as well as a regular […]
Protect Morgantown: Big Daddy Guns challenge ‘not a game we’re willing to play’
MORGANTOWN — “It's not a game we find cute or clever, nor is it a game we’re willing to play.” That’s how Protect Morgantown organizer Jodi Hollingshead responded Thursday morni. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
Prevention Resource Officers across West Virginia get prepared in active shooter training
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As mass shootings continue to grip our nation, many institutions are preparing for the ‘unthinkable,’ and our school systems are no exception. That’s why Prevention Resource Officers from across the state do training every year. “We want to be proper and prepared in case something happens.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio […]
WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend
LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
Graham Harrell Details When He'll 'Make Decisions' at Quarterback
WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses the quarterback battle.
WDTV
WV sales tax weekend begins today
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
heinzhistorycenter.org
Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History
In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising star: StevenFatt
StevenFatt is an indie rap artist that has been hard at work creating a buzz from the ground up. The Morgantown, West Virginia bred artist is determined to make his name know when it is all said and done. He has been consistent with putting out content on Youtube. With...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Native, NDHS Graduate Jarrod West in Line for Major Honors in New Zealand Pro League
It has been quite a first year of professional basketball for former Notre Dame all-stater and Harrison County native Jarrod West in New. As a member of the Nelson Giants and the New Zealand National Baksetball League (NBL), West has consistently been a leader on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. After completing a Division I career that started at Marshall and ended a Louisville, that is not a surprise as he was solid consistently on both ends of the D-I floor.
Metro News
NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
morgantownmag.com
Cheers to Outdoor Dining Downtown
Gibbie’s has proven the concept—now let’s see some more restaurants join in. If you’ve been down High Street this summer, you may have felt a stab of table envy when you passed Gibbie’s Pub & Eatery. It’s the only restaurant so far to take advantage of the city’s arrangements for sidewalk dining downtown, and boy has it been popular.
Pet Of The Week: Fawn
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Meet this sweet, loving, 7-month-old boy Fawn on this week’s Pet of the Week. Fawn came to the Marshall County Animal Shelter as a stray and has been at the shelter for a little over a month. Since arriving at the shelter Fawn has learned how to walk on a leash, […]
