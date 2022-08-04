ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

25th annual DFW Restaurant Week begins August 8

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been one issue after another. Inflation, supply chain issues, and COVID-19 have severely impacted the restaurant industry, but managers and restaurant owners are looking forward to the 25th anniversary of DFW Restaurant Week, which starts on August 8th.It's the second-largest restaurant week in the country, second only to New York City's."We get excited about for it because it brings in a lot of guests," said the general manager of Rise, Brian Boulanger. Rise is a French cuisine restaurant in Fort Worth. Boulanger said they've been part of DFW Restaurant Week for the past four years and it has expanded...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Restaurants
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Dirty Cajun restaurant opens in Flower Mound

A new eatery inspired by the sights and flavors of New Orleans opened Friday in Flower Mound. Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen is currently in a soft opening next to Tony Cao Salon, 1913 Justin Road. Cao said his son, Dylan, owns the eatery, which had been previously in business in Carrollton, but had to move out due to the building’s failing foundation, and Dylan held off on opening a new location for a few years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Louis Prima
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Italian#Prosecco
greensourcedfw.org

Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth

Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wvpublic.org

Yeager Airport Announces Plans To Add Flights To Dallas And Houston

Two new flight service routes are on the radar of West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW). The airport has secured grant money from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to add direct non stop flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

Comments / 0

Community Policy