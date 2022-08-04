Read on dallas.eater.com
25th annual DFW Restaurant Week begins August 8
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been one issue after another. Inflation, supply chain issues, and COVID-19 have severely impacted the restaurant industry, but managers and restaurant owners are looking forward to the 25th anniversary of DFW Restaurant Week, which starts on August 8th.It's the second-largest restaurant week in the country, second only to New York City's."We get excited about for it because it brings in a lot of guests," said the general manager of Rise, Brian Boulanger. Rise is a French cuisine restaurant in Fort Worth. Boulanger said they've been part of DFW Restaurant Week for the past four years and it has expanded...
These are the best spots to eat oysters in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
However you want to say it, "The world is your oyster," or, "The world's mine oyster," treat life as it is your oyster; pry it open gulp it down, and enjoy!
Quick-Service Coffees Coming Soon to South Fort Worth
The Dutch Bros menu offers more than coffee with lemonades, smoothies, energy drinks, and teas available.
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
Dirty Cajun restaurant opens in Flower Mound
A new eatery inspired by the sights and flavors of New Orleans opened Friday in Flower Mound. Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen is currently in a soft opening next to Tony Cao Salon, 1913 Justin Road. Cao said his son, Dylan, owns the eatery, which had been previously in business in Carrollton, but had to move out due to the building’s failing foundation, and Dylan held off on opening a new location for a few years.
Yelp says these are the best spots for fried catfish in Dallas
A taste of the south is what's on the menu for the month of August as it is National Catfish Month, and it matters not how you like yours prepared as it is time to celebrate this delicious protein.
This Texas Restaurant Wants You To Check Your Prized Possession At The Door
"If you can't possibly deal without your phone for two hours, this is not the place for you."
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
Report says these are the best burger joints in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, burgers are one of the staples of not only Texas but American cuisine as well and if you're not grilling to stay out of the heat then you're in luck.
Now we know the Fort Worth site for Portillo’s, famous for Chicago dogs, Italian beef
Fort Worth is a step closer to a Portillo’s. The Chicago-based chain, known for Italian beef and hot dogs, has applied for a city permit to start work at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway, at Tehama Ridge Parkway across the street from Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out. Portillo’s has yet to officially...
How to make the perfect compound butter with this recipe from Frisco steakhouse III Forks
Want a secret ingredient that will enhance your streak? Compound butter (my mouth is watering as I type this).
keranews.org
Pay-as-you-go nonprofit Taste Community Restaurant heads to busy downtown Arlington spot
Jeff Williams, executive director, says Taste Community Restaurant's second location could serve as a "hub" for future projects and experiments as his team looks to try new services and programs. "Arlington's kind of really going to become our headquarters for investigation into sort of other services," Williams says, such as...
greensourcedfw.org
Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth
Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Dallas Farmers Market hosting Watermelon Day during first weekend of August
In the words of the great Harry Styles, "Watermelon sugar high!" It's watermelon time in North Texas ladies and gentlemen.
On a Quiet Cul-de-Sac, This Overton Terrace Listing Has so Much to Offer
Sometimes I get so hung up on finding the “perfect” listing for Fort Worth Friday that I end up scrolling endlessly through listing after listing, missing the big picture. After all, I’ve never bought the perfect house myself. More often than not it’s about potential and vision.
So Long, Swimply? Palm Springs Says Pool Sharing is Illegal in Residential Neighborhoods
People across the country are trying to go for one last dip in the record-breaking heat this summer — but some are saying “not so fast” to a national pool-sharing program. We reported last week on the gaining popularity of Swimply, a social platform like Airbnb where...
wvpublic.org
Yeager Airport Announces Plans To Add Flights To Dallas And Houston
Two new flight service routes are on the radar of West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW). The airport has secured grant money from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to add direct non stop flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
