Bay Weekly
Pandemic Pet Adoptions Leads to Need for More Services
With millions of people stuck in their homes during the pandemic, the number of people adopting pets soared. According to the American So- ciety for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), close to one in five households acquired a dog or cat since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, which would be approximately 23 million American households.
Wbaltv.com
Harford County woman makes saving monarch butterfly her life's mission
CHURCHVILLE, Md. — A Churchville woman has made it her mission to raise and protect as many monarch butterflies as she can. Scientists added monarch butterflies to the endangered species list in July. Donna Thompson's garden has many plants, monarch butterflies and hundreds of their eggs. Thompson told 11...
wmar2news
Where To Safely Dump Hazardous Household Waste
BALTIMORE, Md — There’s a way you can help the earth and clean out your home. Baltimore’s Department of Public Works is giving residents the chance to safely dump any hazardous waste they have in their home. Friday and Saturday from 9am to 7pm you can take...
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest
The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
severnaparkvoice.com
So You Have A Cataract – Now What?
Have you or someone you know been told that you have a cataract? A cataract is the clouding of the natural lens of the eye that occurs as we get older. After about 40 or 50 years of age, everyone has at least a mild degree of clouding of the lens.
Contractor, Home Struck By Lightning In Baltimore During Storm
Both a contractor and a home were struck by lightning during heavy storms in the Baltimore area, authorities say. The contractor was allegedly struck in the overnight hours of Thursday, Aug. 4, in the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard, according to Baltimore Fire officials. The victim was rushed to the...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office K9 Siren Receives Body Armor Donation!
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Sheriff Jim Fredericks announces that Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office K9 Siren has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Siren’s vest is sponsored by Ruth Ciaramella of Glen Rock, NJ...
Nottingham MD
Crash with rescue reported in White Marsh
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of White Marsh Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard. There has been no word on any injuries, but the crash involves a rescue according to...
Bay Net
Department Of Aging And Disabilities Announces Its Telephone Reassurance Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Telephone Reassurance Program is a free service provided by the Department of Aging and Disabilities to residents of Anne Arundel County. Volunteers place daily phone calls to older adults and individuals with disabilities to help them remain independent in their homes for as long as possible.
Shocking footage shows waterspout leaving 'significant damage' on Smith Island
BALTIMORE -- As storms battered a wide swath of Maryland Thursday evening, shocking footage spread from Smith Island, a sparsely populated community on the Chesapeake Bay. A tornadic waterspout was shown tearing through the community, flinging dangerous debris and destroying homes. Residents recorded the vortex moving rapidly across the terrain. "Somerset County is reporting that a waterspout landed onshore, causing significant damage on Smith Island," Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday night. The extent of the damage is still unclear. Waterspouts are whirling columns of water and mist - tornados that form over water but have the same characteristics as a land tornado, according...
talbotspy.org
Rural Maryland Counsel Supports Channel Marker Crisis Bed Construction
Channel Marker, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to providing wellness services to individuals diagnosed with mental illness, is pleased to announce the receipt of a $125,000 matching grant from the Rural Maryland Council and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. The grant was used for the construction of a new eight-bed Crisis Facility. The new Crisis Bed Program under Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration will double the bed capacity on the Eastern Shore. Crisis Bed stabilization programs serve individuals suffering from an urgent behavioral health crisis who require facility based crisis services in a safe structured setting. The programs provide continuous 24-hour supports for individuals who do not require intensive clinical treatment in an inpatient psychiatric setting and would benefit from a short-term structured stabilization setting. The Crisis Bed model offers substantial benefits when compared to psychiatric inpatient hospitalization—namely, comparable outcomes, comparable client satisfaction, and substantially lower costs.
Howard County Dispatcher Recognized for Going Above and Beyond After Vague 911 Call
by Howard County Police Department HOWARD COUNTY, MD – On July 23, dispatcher Trish Geiman...
Summer delight: Fenwick Bakery heating up its famous peach cake
You are craving right now for a “Pig Trough” from Farrell’s. Maybe a “German Chocolate Cake, from Herman’s. How about a “Strawberry Pie," from Haussner’s.
WJLA
SEE IT: Sunflower field blooms in Clarksburg, Maryland
CLARKSBURG, Md. (7News) — 7News took a trip to Whitetails Farm in Clarksburg, Maryland, and captured stunning summer views. Check out the gallery above!
Concerned residents speak out on dirt biking, riders say they are misunderstood
Community members are speaking against dirt bike riding in city parks. Neighbors say their fearful of what could happen if it continues. However, dirt bike rider say they have no ill intention.
whatsupmag.com
Water, Water Everywhere, But...
Access to the Chesapeake Bay’s waterfront and recreational opportunities is becoming an increasingly heated debate of public versus private rights. Many a summer’s afternoon, Ingrid Sandy passes Hillsmere’s beach, glancing wistfully at the picnickers, boaters, and children splashing in the calm waters. Yet tempting as it seems, so peaceful and close, Sandy knows she isn’t welcome there.
realtormarney.com
Home Design Trends 2022
Home trends come and go, and each year there are trends that tend to be more popular than others. In 2021, the trends we saw were focused on staying home, space utilization, and more time outside than in past years. Thank you to Realtor Magazine for their compilation. Here are...
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
