Want To See Missouri’s Pro Bull Riding Team? They Will Be In KC This Weekend!

Okay, guys, I know you've heard it, and I've heard it, too. It seems like I've heard all my life that "the crazies" come out during the full moon. My Grandmother and even my Mom would always tell us to be extra careful on those nights. And I'm pretty in touch with local incidents and crime, so if people are acting crazy that night, that may or may not mean more work for me. There will be a lot of people from out of town in Sedalia during the Missouri State Fair, combine that with a full moon...should we be worried?

SEDALIA, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO