Want To See Missouri’s Pro Bull Riding Team? They Will Be In KC This Weekend!

Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City Monarchs
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Olathe youth breaks AAU javelin throw record
Olathe native and nine-year-old Aubree Dunigan made history on Thursday at the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games.
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead
When it came time to plant Trevor McKeeman’s agtech startup, he refused to farm the groundbreaking company’s future out to the coasts — specifically California where potential funders said he could find “money and talent.” “I was actually in Boston at the time,” explained McKeeman, founder and CEO of HitchPin, a digital marketplace for farmers The post They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead appeared first on Startland News.
A Popular Barbecue Restaurant Chain Is Closing Two Locations In Kansas City
There are a lot of places to grab great barbecue in Missouri. I understand more than ever why barbecue is so popular. Sedalia and our surrounding towns have a lot of options. One particular location for BBQ is in Marshall. You also made have had some of their barbecue at Arrowhead Stadium. Plowboys Barbecue has been around about 10 years, and have two locations in Kansas City. Well, they used to.
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend fun includes farmers markets, concerts
CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas. Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City Monarchs
Buildings along US 62 in Howardville, Missouri.Brian Stansberry, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Howardville is located in New Madrid County, Missouri. It's a small town founded by Travis B. Howard, a notable African American educator. He was also the town's first mayor.
fox4kc.com
New drought monitor brings some improvement
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a busy time around Kansas City and the Midwest this past week, with rounds of heavy rain bringing flash flooding to St. Louis and eastern Kentucky. And then areas southeast of the KC metro last night. Calhoun, Missouri, in Henry County picked...
Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes
In 2020, Kansas City became the first major U.S. city to offer free bus fare through a three-year program called ZeroFare KC. The post Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes appeared first on The Beacon.
plattecountylandmark.com
New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons
Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
Epic Missouri Lake Mansion Has Its Own 24 Acre Private Peninsula
I have a lot of dreams just like I'm sure you have a lot of dreams. If your visions include a mansion in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks that has its own mammoth private peninsula, I may have found your place. Oh, and it has its own indoor pool and movie theater, too.
KCTV 5
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. “They said, ‘I’m hoping you’ll tell me that this is just a really...
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31st
A major discount retail chain will open another new store in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. Ollie's "Good Stuff Cheap" is a popular discount retail store with more than 449 locations across the country.
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
There’ll Be a Full Moon The First Night Of The Missouri State Fair
Okay, guys, I know you've heard it, and I've heard it, too. It seems like I've heard all my life that "the crazies" come out during the full moon. My Grandmother and even my Mom would always tell us to be extra careful on those nights. And I'm pretty in touch with local incidents and crime, so if people are acting crazy that night, that may or may not mean more work for me. There will be a lot of people from out of town in Sedalia during the Missouri State Fair, combine that with a full moon...should we be worried?
Kansas Votes To Protect Abortion Rights. How Would Missouri Vote?
August 2nd was Election Day for a few states, including Missouri and our state to the west, Kansas. In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe Vs Wade, essentially putting those decisions in the hands of the states. Kansas has been a very conservative state, and on the ballot on Tuesday, people had a chance to vote on abortion rights.
