ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Fame Game odds, picks and prediction

echo-pilot.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.echo-pilot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener

The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?

The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Ohio State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

Look: The Jaguars, Raiders Game Has Been Delayed

The first football game of the 2022 NFL season was supposed to kick off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the Hall of Fame Game - the first preseason game of the season - has entered a weather delay. As poor weather approached Canton, Ohio, fans were urged to seek shelter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

Dick Vermeil thanks San Jose State coaches in Pro Football Hall of Fame acceptance speech

Two late San Jose State football coaches were among those thanked by Dick Vermeil in his speech officially accepting the highest honors in football. Donning the special golden jacket, the former San Jose State quarterback and Super Bowl winning head coach joined other inductees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony held Saturday at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Travis Etienne
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Preseason: 3 Concerns Post-Hall Of Fame Game

Generally speaking, the Las Vegas Raiders looked sharp in Canton. However, there were a few things that should be addressed moving forward. It goes without saying that the Silver and Black need to get a handle on all three of these. What are three concerns for the Raiders as of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy