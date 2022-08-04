Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Fame Game odds, picks and prediction

Read on www.echo-pilot.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 enshrinement ceremony: Time, TV, streaming info
Eight men will officially gain entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday during the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
FOX Sports
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener
The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
FOX Sports
Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?
The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
NFL・
How Many Teams Have Played the NFL Hall of Fame Game and Won a Super Bowl (or Missed the Playoffs) the Same Season?
A look at the correlation between the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game and the Super Bowl. The post How Many Teams Have Played the NFL Hall of Fame Game and Won a Super Bowl (or Missed the Playoffs) the Same Season? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL・
3 Raiders players who made a case for a roster spot in Hall of Fame game
The Raiders beat the Jaguars in Friday night’s Hall of Fame game, 27-11. Which 3 long-shot players made a case to crack the Raiders 53-man roster?. The NFL’s annual teaser, the Hall of Fame game, which preludes the longest five-week stretch of the year for football fans, was played Thursday night in Canton, Ohio.
Top photos from Tony Boselli's week at Pro Football Hall of Fame
On Saturday, former Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle only Boselli was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. With him now officially enshrined, he’s the first Jags player to be inducted in the team’s 28 years of existence. Boselli has been a busy man this week...
Look: The Jaguars, Raiders Game Has Been Delayed
The first football game of the 2022 NFL season was supposed to kick off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the Hall of Fame Game - the first preseason game of the season - has entered a weather delay. As poor weather approached Canton, Ohio, fans were urged to seek shelter.
Dick Vermeil thanks San Jose State coaches in Pro Football Hall of Fame acceptance speech
Two late San Jose State football coaches were among those thanked by Dick Vermeil in his speech officially accepting the highest honors in football. Donning the special golden jacket, the former San Jose State quarterback and Super Bowl winning head coach joined other inductees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony held Saturday at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Preseason: 3 Concerns Post-Hall Of Fame Game
Generally speaking, the Las Vegas Raiders looked sharp in Canton. However, there were a few things that should be addressed moving forward. It goes without saying that the Silver and Black need to get a handle on all three of these. What are three concerns for the Raiders as of...
