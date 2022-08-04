Read on kggfradio.com
Cherryvale Historical Museum Sponsors Tour
The Cherryvale Historical Museum is sponsoring an event on August 20th at 10 am. Hear the stories of the first farmers that settled in Cherryvale. The information will be presented at the gravesites of Jacob Blaes and Frank Stienberger in the St. Frances Xavier Catholic Cemetery. After the stop at the cemetery, the event continues on to a nearby farm to tour a 1929 Sears & Roebuck Kit Barn where you will learn the history of kit barns. The event will take about an hour and a half. Participants should meet at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Cemetery which is 1 mile west of Cherryvale on the cut-off or CR 5000 and then go ½ mile south on CR5300.
MCAC Names New Director
The Montgomery County Action Council has named a new Executive Director. Riley Lukomski will take over as the head of Montgomery County’s economic development organization effective September 6th. Lukomski will be coming to Kansas from Michigan where he previously served as an economic development manager for Market Van Buren....
New MCAC Director Looks Forward to Move to Kansas
The new Montgomery County Action Council executive director looks forward to helping the community grow and attract businesses. Riley Lukomski says Montgomery County has several similarities to the county he is coming from in Michigan. Lukomski says when he visited the area to consider taking the job there were three...
Caney PD Drug Arrest for Possession and Distribution
Caney Police Officers arrest a Caney man on drug charges after a lengthy investigation. Earlier today, Caney PD Officers arrested 30-year-old Spencer Houston Fahler on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and the distribution of methamphetamine. Caney PD says this was a culmination of a lot of...
