The Cherryvale Historical Museum is sponsoring an event on August 20th at 10 am. Hear the stories of the first farmers that settled in Cherryvale. The information will be presented at the gravesites of Jacob Blaes and Frank Stienberger in the St. Frances Xavier Catholic Cemetery. After the stop at the cemetery, the event continues on to a nearby farm to tour a 1929 Sears & Roebuck Kit Barn where you will learn the history of kit barns. The event will take about an hour and a half. Participants should meet at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Cemetery which is 1 mile west of Cherryvale on the cut-off or CR 5000 and then go ½ mile south on CR5300.

CHERRYVALE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO