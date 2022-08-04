Tuscaloosa Named One Of The Worst College Football Cities In 2022

Read on tide1009.com
‘Tuck in shirt’ mindset has Alabama disciplined for national title season
Discipline was the difference between Alabama’s undefeated College Football Playoff National Championship team in 2020 and last year’s group. The Crimson Tide’s squad in 2020 pushed together as a team, and young players responded well to experienced veterans. Last year, most players were about the team, but some were about themselves. Alabama lacked consistent discipline and focus, which led to it losing to Georgia in the CFP National Championship matchup in January. The Tide has a reminder of its shortcoming in the cafeteria inside the players’ facility. A participation trophy from the playoff stares players in the face each day.
4-Star DL Hunter Osborne feels Alabama is ‘the perfect piece of the puzzle’
Hunter Osborne announced his commitment to Alabama Monday, and he immediately began his push to help the Crimson Tide land another top in-state defensive lineman prospect. Osborne chose Alabama over Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. He told members of the media several factors led to his decision after his announcement. “It...
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 29 WR Christian Leary
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Olympic Legend Will Reportedly Speak To Alabama Football Team On Saturday
Nick Saban is well-known for his ability to bring in big-name speakers for his Alabama football program. According to reports from Crimson Tide insider Charlie Potter of 247Sports, the all-time great head coach has landed 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps as a guest speaker for his program. Phelps and...
Nick and Terry Saban to Dedicate 19th Habitat House in Tuscaloosa Thursday
The king and queen of Alabama Football, Nick and Terry Saban, will dedicate the 19th Habitat for Humanity "championship" house they have funded in Tuscaloosa during a ceremony next Thursday. The incredible philanthropic tradition began in 2012, less than a year after the city was devastated by an EF-4 tornado...
LOOK: Alabama Opens Practice For Saban’s 16th Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the practice field for the first time in the fall of 2022. Nick Saban opens his 16th season in search of his seventh national championship in his Alabama tenure. The Tide welcomes back two of college football's most special players in Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and Nagurski Award winning edge defender Will Anderson.
A look at Alabama’s new floor general
Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
Nick Saban likes Eric Wolford, but he wants more physicality from Alabama’s offensive line
Alabama fans enjoyed the 2012 offensive line for its dominance to a BCS National Championship, but the 2020 group was good too. The Crimson Tide carried an offensive front that allowed 13 sacks of Mac Jones, and Najee Harris had 1,466 rushing yards. Alabama’s physicality in 2020 propelled three Heisman finalists – Jones, Harris, and DeVonta Smith – and a Heisman winner in Smith. It lost Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood, and Deonte Brown to the National Football League and fielded a few new faces up front last season. The Tide replaced Kyle Flood with Doug Marrone as its offensive line coach. Alabama struggled with consistency in having toughness and physicality in the running game and passing attack. Coach Nick Saban watched his offensive unit allow 39 sacks of Bryce Young, and there were times when Alabama could not run the ball effectively.
Nick Saban Confident in Ability of This Year’s Offensive Line
Nick Saban took time after the team's first practice on Thursday to speak with media about how his team looks heading into the 2022 college football season. The coach opened by talking about the importance of good nutritional and lifestyle habits for the players off the field in order to succeed in practice before moving on to a variety of topics, including one position group that has been at the forefront of fans' minds this offseason: the offensive line.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Basketball’s Nonconference Schedule is just about filled in. Let’s take a look at it.
The problem with analyzing basketball scheduling is how the pieces come slowly trickling out over the course of half a year or so: here a game, there a preseason invitation; the SEC announces opponents one month, then six weeks later you see whether you’re getting a split or a road or a home date.
Paul Finebaum Calls Nick Saban Out for “Rebuilding Year” Comment
After Nick Saban's comments on Wednesday morning on JOX 94.5's Mac and Cube Show about last season, calling it a "rebuilding year," ESPN radio personality Paul Finebaum criticized the Alabama head coach for what he said. "This is very predictable if you follow Nick Saban closely," he said on ESPN's...
Former Alabama Basketball Player Earns Head Coaching Position
Former Alabama basketball player, Betsy Harris, was named the head coach of the East Central Community College women’s basketball program. The Mississippi Native will be returning home to lead the Lady Warriors who located in Decatur, Miss. Harris was a member of the Crimson Tide from 1990-94, where she...
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
1972 Huffman Dixie Youth World Series Baseball Champs 50 Year Reunion
Chris Stewart Talks About Filling In for Eli Gold on Alabama Football Broadcasts. Chris Stewart joins Mike Dubberly to discuss his perspective in filling in for Eli Gold for Alabama football radio broadcasts. Eli is out indefinitely with unspecified health issues.
Federal lawsuit claims UAB did nothing after UAB student reported rape by football player at Blazer Hall
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News BIRMINGHAM — A state lawsuit against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been moved to federal court after a student claimed she was raped by a football player and the school didn’t do enough to help. The lawsuit claims the school violated Title IX of the Education Amendments […]
Nick’s Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa
At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
